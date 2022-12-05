(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia, Stanton, Riverside, Woodbine and Mound City were all among the winners in KMAland girls basketball on Monday.
NON-CONFERENCE
Clarke 71 Clarinda 61
Taylor Cole led three players in double figures for Clarinda with 16 points. Addison Wagoner added 12 and Jerzee Knight finished with 11. Kylie Meier also scored nine points for the Cardinals.
Lewis Central 55 Thomas Jefferson 21
Lucy Scott poured in 25 points to lift Lewis Central in the dominant win.
Samara Alcaraz had nine points for Thomas Jefferson.
Carlisle 77 Creston 41
Doryn Paup had 28 points and five rebounds for Creston in the loss.
Logan-Magnolia 63 Fremont-Mills 47
Mya Moss had 24 points and eight rebounds, and Ava Goldsmith hit three triples and scored 13 points for Logan-Magnolia. Greylan Hornbeck and Macanna Guritz added nine points each with Hornbeck posting seven assists and five rebounds and Guritz grabbing 16 rebounds.
Izzy Weldon scored 16 points and added four steals to lead Fremont-Mills in the defeat. Teagan Ewalt added seven points and 11 rebounds.
Stanton 50 Coon Rapids-Bayard 26
Abby Burke led Stanton with 18 points and six rebounds while Marleigh Johnson had 12 points and five assists. Leah Sandin pitched in nine points, and Riley Burke had eight.
Breeley Clayburg and Lydia Hofbauer had six points apiece for Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Riverside 54 Griswold 18
Sophia Taylor had 18 points and Elly Henderson added 11 points with nine steals and five assists to lead Riverside in the victory.
McKenna Wiechman had 11 points and six rebounds for Griswold.
Woodbine 59 East Mills 38
Charlie Pryor hit six 3-pointers and scored 18 points, and Addison Erickson and Amanda Newton both scored 13 for Woodbine in the win.
Emily Williams posted eight points with nine rebounds, and Aspen Crouse had seven points and nine boards of her own for East Mills.
Tri-Center 48 West Harrison 9
Alexis Flaharty and Meya Wingert each scored in double figures for Tri-Center, finishing with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Maclayn Houston had eight of West Harrison’s points.
Central Decatur 56 Lamoni 27
Makenna Perkins had 14 points while Layni Masters hit for 13 with 12 rebounds, five steals and four assists to lead Central Decatur.
Taylor Henson led Lamoni with 10 points.
Wayne 38 Murray 36
Clara O’Brien had 16 points and Devyn Davis put in nine to lead Wayne in the win.
Morgan Keller led Murray with 11 points, and Keirsten Klein finished with 10.
Glidden-Ralston 51 Woodward-Granger 48
Tiela Janssen had 24 points and Paige Klocke posted 17 for Glidden-Ralston in the tight win.
AREA MISSOURI
Mound City 54 North Andrew 47
Sydney Meadows led Mound City with 20 points, and Elizabeth Laukemper (12 points) and Kadee Crider (11) also hit for double digit points in a big win for the Panthers.
Reagan Walker and Riley Walker combined to score 23 points, finishing with 13 and 10 points, respectively, for North Andrew.
Worth County 58 DeKalb 20
Kynah Steele had 19 points and Hailey Adwell added 10 for Worth County in the win.