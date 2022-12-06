(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Essex, Lo-Ma, Mount Ayr, Sidney, Northeast Nodaway and Nebraska City were among the area winners on Tuesday in KMAland girls hoops. Check out the full rundown, sorted by conference and state below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Shenandoah 52 Red Oak 23
Lynnae Green had 13 points for the Fillies in the win. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Atlantic 52 Clarinda 35
Jada Jensen topped Atlantic with 13 points while Paytn Harter and Aubrey Guyer put in 11 apiece in the win.
Addy Wagoner and Kylie Meier posted eight points each for Clarinda.
Glenwood 65 Denison-Schleswig 42
Jenna Hopp had 24 points, 12 rebounds, five steals and four assists for Glenwood. Danika Arnold added 17 points, and Neyla Nanfito put in 11 for the Rams.
Whitlee Auen had 10 points for Denison-Schleswig. Samantha Chandler and Kiana Schulz added eight apiece.
St. Albert 46 Creston 27
Landry Miller led a balanced St. Albert performance with 13 points. Lena Rosloniec posted 12 rebounds and seven points, and Missy Evezic tallied three points, nine rebounds and seven blocks.
Creston’s Doryn Paup had 12 points.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Essex 55 Hamburg 27
Brianne Johnson had a monster game with 20 points, 15 rebounds and six steals, and Brooke Burns added 15 points and four steals for Essex.
Emma Barrett led the way for Hamburg with 12 points.
Fremont-Mills 38 East Mills 37
Izzy Weldon had 13 points and Teagan Ewalt posted 10 for Fremont-Mills in the tight win.
Emily Williams had 12 points for East Mills. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Stanton 63 Griswold 11
Jenna Stephens led Stanton with 17 points while Hannah Olson had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Abby Gohlinghorst led Griswold with seven points.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Treynor 68 Audubon 28
Clara Teigland had 18 points and Alexa Schwartz posted 12 to lead Treynor in the dominant victory. Nora Konz and Avery Zimmerman also had eight apiece.
Maddie Steckler led Audubon with 12 points.
IKM-Manning 48 AHSTW 43
Mabel Langel had 13 points to lead IKM-Manning. Morgan Hanson pitched in 12 for the Wolves.
Delaney Goshorn led the way for AHSTW with 17 points while Ellie Peterson added 13.
Logan-Magnolia 56 Missouri Valley 32
Mya Moss had 22 points and eight rebounds, and Macanna Guritz put in 18 points with seven boards for Logan-Magnolia in the win.
Ella Myler led Missouri Valley with 16 points.
Underwood 46 Riverside 12
Aliyah Humphrey and Alizabeth Jacobsen had 13 points each for Underwood in the dominant win.
Elly Henderson and Sophia Taylor had three points each for Riverside.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Martensdale-St. Marys 69 East Union 21
Brynnly German had 14 points, Carolyn Amfahr added 13 and Sophia Shannon put in 11 to lead a balanced Martensdale-St. Marys effort.
East Union’s Noelle McKnight had 11 points in the defeat.
Mount Ayr 50 Lenox 45
Breya Nickel scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds while adding four steals and three blocks to lift Mount Ayr to the win.
Cadence Douglas had 17 points and Sadie Cox pitched in 13 for Lenox in the loss. Cox also had 17 rebounds, four steals and three assists, and Douglas grabbed eight rebounds.
Nodaway Valley 70 Southwest Valley 25
Lindsey Davis poured in 24 points, and Maddie Weston had 10 for Nodaway Valley in the victory.
Mackenzie Fast scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds for Southwest Valley.
Wayne 51 Southeast Warren 38
Devyn Davis scored 17 points and Izzie Moore pitched in 10 for Wayne in the win.
Alivia Ruble had 16 points for Southeast Warren.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Woodbine 66 Boyer Valley 11
Amanda Newton had a big night for Woodbine with 20 points while Charlie Pryor added 16 in the win. Nicole Sherer and Katy Pryor added eight points apiece with Sherer adding nine steals and five assists.
Maria Puck had three points for Boyer Valley.
CAM 71 Paton-Churdan 25
Kiera Nichols had a 22-point night to lead CAM. Eva Steffensen added 19 and Meredith Rich pitched in 10.
Becca Anderson had 11 points for Paton-Churdan.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 52 West Harrison 20
Anna Hart had 25 points and six steals, and Breely Clayburg pitched in 10 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Malia Clayburg had a strong night, too, with six points, eight rebounds and seven steals.
Maclayn Houston scored 14 of West Harrison’s points in the defeat.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 62 Ar-We-Va 20
No stats reported.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
LeMars 46 Abraham Lincoln 42
Metta Skov led LeMars on the evening with 15 points while Sarah Brown pitched in 11.
Jeena Carle topped Abraham Lincoln with 15 points, and Hutson Rau finished with eight.
Sioux City East 76 Thomas Jefferson 19
Haevyn Ranschau hit six 3-pointers and scored 18 points while Alex Flattery added 15 points and Trishelle Miller had 14.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 63 Sioux City North 17
Brooklyn Stanley scored 23 points and Jada Newberg added 11 for Bishop Heelan Catholic in the dominant win.
Gabby Eberly led Sioux City North with nine points.
Sioux City West 63 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 50
Sioux City West came back from a 17-point halftime deficit to grab the win. Kiah Davis had 17 points while Kimber Buhman and Vera Grom had 14 apiece. Addie Fletcher pitched in 11 points.
Payton Hardy topped Sergeant Bluff-Luton with 20 points, and Alexa Trover posted 10.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Lamoni 52 Melcher-Dallas 35
Taylor Henson had a big game for Lamoni with 25 points while Emaleigh Pierschbacher and Kelly Lloyd pitched in eight each.
Kamryn Hendrickson had 10 points for Melcher-Dallas.
Diagonal 43 Mormon Trail 42
No stats reported.
Twin Cedars 47 Moulton-Udell 15
Lexis Smith and Madison Barber had four points each for Moulton-Udell.
Murray 47 Seymour 24
Jayda Chew had a big evening for Murray with 22 points.
Seymour’s Olivia Power had a team-high 11 points.
Ankeny Christian Academy 62 Orient-Macksburg 48
Chloe Roe scored 17 points while Katie Quick had 12 and Riese Gjerde finished with 11 for Ankeny Christian.
Emma Boswell led Orient-Macksburg with 18 points and 16 rebounds, Christa Cass put in 17 points and Kinsey Eslinger had 11 points for the Bulldogs.
NON-CONFERENCE
Sidney 55 East Atchison 52
Avery Dowling led the way for Sidney with 19 points on five made 3-pointers. Kaden Payne added 12 points, and Aunika Hayes finished with 10.
Natalie Hedlund had a monster game for East Atchison, scoring 34 points.
North Nodaway 57 Bedford 45
Jacquelyn Cline had 26 points to lead North Nodaway. Lauren Herndon added 17 for the Mustangs in the win.
Alexis Perkins had 16 points for Bedford while Kendra Sleep put in 11.
AREA MISSOURI
Platte Valley 35 South Harrison 32
No stats reported.
Northeast Nodaway 39 Worth County 21
Baylie Busby had a big game for Northeast Nodaway with 20 points.
Kynah Steele led Worth County with five points.
AREA NEBRASKA
Nebraska City 31 Ralston 25
Tarryn Godsey had 15 points for Nebraska City in the low-scoring victory.
Wahoo 42 Ashland-Greenwood 36
No stats reported.
Johnson-Brock 46 Palmyra 30
Brooklyn Behrends topped Johnson-Brock with 13 points while Taryn Ottemann added 12 in the win.
McKenna Martin scored 10 points to lead Palmyra.
Auburn 60 Douglas County West 49
Olivia Swanson topped Auburn with 16 points, Jamisyn Kirkpatrick had 12 and Sydney Binder and Zoe Baltensperger tallied 11 apiece in the victory.
Southern 37 Johnson County Central 35
Bailee Sterup had 12 points for Johnson County Central in the close defeat.
Elmwood-Murdock 47 Louisville 22
No stats reported.
Conestoga 45 Omaha Christian Academy 26
No stats reported.
Sterling 62 Friend 41
No stats reported.
Falls City Sacred Heart 45 Lourdes Central Catholic 37
Jessica Wertenberger had 16 points, and Olivia Eickhoff added 12 for Falls City Sacred Heart in the win. DeLanie Witt pitched in 10 for the Irish.
Ella Welsh led Lourdes Central Catholic with 11 points.