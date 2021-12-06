(KMAland) -- Charlie Pryor led Woodbine over East Mills, CAM nabbed another RVC win and other victories for LC, Riverside, T-C, CD, MSTM and North Andrew in KMAland girls basketball on Monday.
NC: Woodbine 66 East Mills 46
Charlie Pryor put in 23 points and Nicole Hoefer had 19 for Woodbine, which pulled away from a tie game at halftime.
Miah Urban led East Mills with 15 points.
NC: Martensdale-St. Marys 63 Colo-Nesco 8
Campbell German led Martensdale-St. Marys with 10 points and eight rebounds, and Anna Parrott pitched in nine points and eight boards of her own. Carolyn Amfahr tallied nine points for the Blue Devils.
RVC: CAM 63 Coon Rapids-Bayard 43
Mallory Behnken had a big night for CAM with 17 points, eight rebounds, seven blocks and four assists, and Reese Snyder chipped in 14 points.
MO: North Andrew 53 Mound City 13
Brylie Brinks of North Andrew scored 11 points to lead a balanced performance in the win.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 63 Coon Rapids-Bayard 43
Non-Conference
Lewis Central 54 Thomas Jefferson 10
Carlisle 52 Creston 35
Woodbine 66 East Mills 46
Riverside 38 Griswold 27
Tri-Center 51 West Harrison 26
Central Decatur 59 Lamoni 46
Martensdale-St. Marys 63 Colo-Nesco 8
Boyer Valley at West Monona
West Central Valley at Ankeny Christian Academy
Area Missouri
North Andrew 53 Mound City 13