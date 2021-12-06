Charlie Pryor, Woodbine.jpg

Charlie Pryor, Woodbine

 Photo submitted to KMA

(KMAland) -- Charlie Pryor led Woodbine over East Mills, CAM nabbed another RVC win and other victories for LC, Riverside, T-C, CD, MSTM and North Andrew in KMAland girls basketball on Monday.

NC: Woodbine 66 East Mills 46 

Charlie Pryor put in 23 points and Nicole Hoefer had 19 for Woodbine, which pulled away from a tie game at halftime.

Miah Urban led East Mills with 15 points.

NC: Martensdale-St. Marys 63 Colo-Nesco 8 

Campbell German led Martensdale-St. Marys with 10 points and eight rebounds, and Anna Parrott pitched in nine points and eight boards of her own. Carolyn Amfahr tallied nine points for the Blue Devils.

RVC: CAM 63 Coon Rapids-Bayard 43 

Mallory Behnken had a big night for CAM with 17 points, eight rebounds, seven blocks and four assists, and Reese Snyder chipped in 14 points. 

MO: North Andrew 53 Mound City 13 

Brylie Brinks of North Andrew scored 11 points to lead a balanced performance in the win.

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 63 Coon Rapids-Bayard 43

Non-Conference 

Lewis Central 54 Thomas Jefferson 10

Carlisle 52 Creston 35

Woodbine 66 East Mills 46

Riverside 38 Griswold 27

Tri-Center 51 West Harrison 26

Central Decatur 59 Lamoni 46

Martensdale-St. Marys 63 Colo-Nesco 8

Boyer Valley at West Monona 

West Central Valley at Ankeny Christian Academy 

Area Missouri 

North Andrew 53 Mound City 13

