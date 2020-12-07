(KMAland) -- LC, Creston, Woodbine, Tri-Center, Central Decatur, North Andrew and Nodaway-Holt were among the winners in KMAland girls basketball on Monday.
Presley Pogge had 17 points and Madison Ausdemore added 10 for Tri-Center in the win.
Haley Koch had a game-high 25 points while Emily McIntosh put in 19 for West Harrison.
Sarah Stile scored seven points and grabbed four rebounds for Ankeny Christian.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 65 Red Oak 25
Non-Conference
Creston 71 Grand View Christian 39
Woodbine 54 East Mills 44
Tri-Center 55 West Harrison 50
Central Decatur 56 Lamoni 34
Colo-NESCO 46 Martensdale-St. Marys 35
West Monona at Boyer Valley
West Central Valley 60 Ankeny Christian Academy 19
Area Missouri/Nebraska
North Andrew 45 Mound City 44 — 2 OT
Nodaway-Holt 45 East Harrison 26