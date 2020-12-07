Tri-Center Trojans

(KMAland) -- LC, Creston, Woodbine, Tri-Center, Central Decatur, North Andrew and Nodaway-Holt were among the winners in KMAland girls basketball on Monday.

NC: Tri-Center 55 West Harrison 50 

Presley Pogge had 17 points and Madison Ausdemore added 10 for Tri-Center in the win.

Haley Koch had a game-high 25 points while Emily McIntosh put in 19 for West Harrison.

NC: West Central Valley 60 Ankeny Christian Academy 19 

Sarah Stile scored seven points and grabbed four rebounds for Ankeny Christian. 

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Lewis Central 65 Red Oak 25

Non-Conference 

Creston 71 Grand View Christian 39

Woodbine 54 East Mills 44

Tri-Center 55 West Harrison 50

Central Decatur 56 Lamoni 34

Colo-NESCO 46 Martensdale-St. Marys 35

West Monona at Boyer Valley 

West Central Valley 60 Ankeny Christian Academy 19

Area Missouri/Nebraska 

North Andrew 45 Mound City 44 — 2 OT

Nodaway-Holt 45 East Harrison 26

