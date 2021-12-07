(KMAland) -- Check out the busy rundown from KMAland girls basketball on Tuesday.
H10: Shenandoah 50 Red Oak 13
Ava Wolf had a big night leading the way for Shenandoah with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Find the full recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
H10: Glenwood 54 Denison-Schleswig 33
Kira Langenfeld led the way for Denison-Schleswig with 17 points in the loss. Kianna Schulz also put up 10 points.
H10: St. Albert 54 Creston 45
St. Albert was led by Ella Klusman with 14 points and five steals, while Pearl Reisz added 12 points, and Missy Evezic amounted 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Brianna Fields led Creston with 18 points in the losing effort, while Doryn Paup had 14 points.
CORNER: East Mills 45 Fremont-Mills 35
Find the full recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
CORNER: Stanton 48 Griswold 47
Marleigh Johnson had 25 points, seven rebounds and four steals, and Jenna Stephens pitched in 11 points and nine boards for Stanton.
WIC: AHSTW 47 IKM-Manning 43
Ella Langel had 13 points and seven rebounds, Ellie Peterson pitched in 12 points, six assists, four rebounds, four steals and three blocks and Delaney Goshorn pitched in 10 points and seven rebounds to lead AHSTW.
IKM-Manning had three in double figures with Mabel Langel going for 13 points and eight rebounds. Macie Doyel added 11 points, five assists and four steals, and Bianca Cadwell pitched 10 points, nine rebounds, five steals and three assists. Morgan Hanson also had four points and 12 rebounds.
WIC: Treynor 46 Audubon 29
Clara Teigland and Kasey Lang led the way for the Cardinals with 12 points each.
Audubon’s Aleah Hermansen led with 13 points in the loss.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 51 Missouri Valley 15
Mya Moss led the way scoring for Logan-Magnolia with 17 points, while Macanna Guritz chipped in with 16 points, and Greylan Hornbeck put up 10 points.
Crystal Martinez led with four points for Missouri Valley in the loss.
POI: Lenox 63 Mount Ayr 52
Mount Ayr’s Teagan Streit finished with 16 points, eight steals, seven rebounds and four assists, and Jill Kniep pitched in 15 points for Mount Ayr.
POI: Nodaway Valley 82 Southwest Valley 39
Maddax DeVault went off for 30 points to lead Nodaway Valley in the win, while Lindsey Davis put up 28 points.
Norah Lund put up 15 points for Southwest Valley in the loss.
POI: Wayne 40 Southeast Warren 26
Wayne held the high-scoring Josie Hartman of Southeast Warren to just seven points in the low-scoring win.
RVC: Woodbine 64 Boyer Valley 38
Addison Erickson led the way with 18 points for Woodbine. Nicole Hoefer put in 11 points, while Whitney Kuhlman finished with 9 in the win.
MRC: Sioux City East 46 Thomas Jefferson 20
Seniors Kayla Benson, Megan Callahan, and Taylor Drent led the way for Sioux City East with nine points each. Drent and senior Addie Harris added eight rebounds each.
BGC: Lamoni 50 Melcher-Dallas 14
Abby Martin poured in another 30 points and added eight steals to lead Lamoni in the win.
BGC: Twin Cedars 43 Moulton-Udell 24
Cheyanne Bruns scored 19 points with six steals, and Rylee Dunkin had 10 points for Twin Cedars in the win.
MO: Northeast Nodaway 31 Worth County 27
Bailey Busby led Northeast Nodaway and all scorers with 13 points.
Taylor Sanders had 11 points for Worth County in the loss.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 50 Red Oak 13
Glenwood 54 Denison-Schleswig 33
Harlan 59 Kuemper Catholic 39
St. Albert 54 Creston 45
Corner Conference
East Mills 45 Fremont-Mills 35
Stanton 48 Griswold 47
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 47 IKM-Manning 43
Treynor 46 Audubon 29
Logan-Magnolia 51 Missouri Valley 15
Underwood 63 Riverside 18
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 63 Mount Ayr 52
Nodaway Valley 82 Southwest Valley 39
Martensdale-St. Marys 62 East Union 35
Wayne 40 Southeast Warren 26
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 67 Ar-We-Va 12
CAM 71 Paton-Churdan 21
Coon Rapids-Bayard 67 West Harrison 18
Woodbine 64 Boyer Valley 38
Missouri River Conference
LeMars 45 Abraham Lincoln 31
Sioux City East 46 Thomas Jefferson 20
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 73 Sioux City West 40
Sioux City North 64 Bishop Heelan 28
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg at Ankeny Christian Academy
Diagonal 39 Mormon Trail 31
Lamoni 50 Melcher-Dallas 14
Murray 50 Seymour 40
Twin Cedars 43 Moulton-Udell 24
Non-Conference
Lewis Central 38 Indianola 35 — OT
Sidney 51 East Atchison 37
Centerville 54 Central Decatur 41
Area Missouri
Northeast Nodaway 31 Worth County 27
Platte Valley 59 South Harrison 23
Area Nebraska
Ralston 56 Nebraska City 40
Wahoo 55 Ashland-Greenwood 26
Conestoga 41 Omaha Christian Academy 23
Elmwood-Murdock 48 Louisville 30
Johnson-Brock 53 Palmyra 32
Southern 49 Johnson County Central 39
Malcolm 45 Weeping Water 29
Sterling 60 Friend 32
Falls City Sacred Heart at Lourdes Central Catholic