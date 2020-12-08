(KMAland) -- Shenandoah, Stanton, East Atchison, Treynor, Mount Ayr, Ar-We-Va, Murray and Nebraska City were among the KMAland girls basketball winners on Tuesday evening.
H-10: Shenandoah 40 Red Oak 33
Ava Wolf led Shenandoah with 22 points and 18 rebounds.
H-10: Glenwood 69 Denison-Schleswig 58
Madison Camden scored 26 points for Glenwood in the victory.
Paige Andersen finished with 34 points for Denison-Schleswig.
H-10: Creston 65 St. Albert 41
Samantha Dunphy had 27 points and Kelsey Fields poured in 26 for Creston in the win.
St. Albert’s Allie Petry had 23 points.
H-10: Harlan 87 Kuemper Catholic 41
Ashley Hall hit four of Harlan’s 13 3-pointers and scored 14 points to lead Harlan. Claire Schmitz and Macie Leinen added 13 each, Caitlyn Leinen had 12 and Jocelyn Cheek finished with 11.
Kuemper’s Brooklyn Gifford put in 12 points for the Knights.
CORNER: Fremont-Mills 51 East Mills 34
Kaelynn Driskell and Kenna Howard had 12 points each, and Izzy Weldon scored 11 for Fremont-Mills. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
CORNER: Stanton 58 Griswold 46
Jenna Stephens scored 18 points while Marleigh Johnson put in 16 with seven steals to lead Stanton. Hope Ogletree added 11 points, and Abby Burke had 10.
NC: East Atchison 63 Sidney 56 — 2 OT
Morgan Parshall had 32 points and Mercedes Parshall scored 18 for East Atchison in the win.
WIC: Treynor 51 Audubon 41
Clara Teigland scored 18 points with five rebounds and four steals for Treynor in the win. Mandy Stogdill added 13 points, and Alyssa Kellar finished with 11 points.
Aleah Hermansen topped Audubon with 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Jaci Christensen finished with 14 points and 11 boards.
POI: Mount Ayr 44 Lenox 40
Rachel Sobotka had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Channler Henle added seven points and 13 rebounds for Mount Ayr.
TJ Stoaks scored 12 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had three steals for Lenox. Cassidy Nelson pitched in 11 points, six rebounds and four steals, and Kambrie Michel added five points and 12 rebounds.
POI: Nodaway Valley 66 Southwest Valley 23
Maddax DeVault topped Nodaway Valley with 23 points while Lindsey Davis finished with 18.
Norah Lund led Southwest Valley with eight points in the defeat.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 64 East Union 50
Brynnly German had 21 points and six rebounds, and Jackie Kleve added 15 points for the Blue Devils.
Kaylin Lack poured in 28 points and Grace Nixon had 11 for East Union.
RVC: Ar-We-Va 56 West Harrison 48
Maggie Ragaller had 14 points while Jadeyn Smith pitched in 12 and Timberlen Koch had 11.
Emily McIntosh (22 points) and Haley Koch (21) combined to score 43 points for West Harrison.
MRC: Sioux City East 53 Thomas Jefferson 28
Kayla Benson scored 17 points for Sioux City East.
MRC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 46 Sioux City North 24
Kenley Meis scored 12 points with eight steals, and Brooklyn Stanley added 12 points and six steals for Heelan.
BLUE: Twin Cedars 49 Moulton-Udell 23
Brooke Roby scored 14 points and added eight rebounds for Twin Cedars in the win. Rylee Dunkin pitched in 13 points, and Chloe Swank scored 11 points with five steals.
BLUE: Murray 55 Seymour 24
Kinzee Eggers had 17 points, six rebounds and three blocks and Hannah Paschke scored eight points and grabbed seven rebounds for Murray in the victory.
Madi Keller and Jade Durfey had nine points each for Seymour.
BLUE: Orient-Macksburg 38 Ankeny Christian Academy 27
Chloe Roe had eight points and five rebounds for Ankeny Christian in the loss.
NEB: Wahoo 50 Ashland-Greenwood 35
Kiara Libal had 12 points and Saige Craven added 10 for Ashland-Greenwood in the defeat.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 40 Red Oak 33
Atlantic 73 Clarinda 31
Glenwood 69 Denison-Schleswig 58
Creston 65 St. Albert 41
Harlan 87 Kuemper Catholic 41
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills 51 East Mills 34
Stanton 58 Griswold 46
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 51 Audubon 41
Underwood 70 Missouri Valley 15
IKM-Manning 68 Riverside 19
Logan-Magnolia 56 Tri-Center 31
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 44 Lenox 40
Nodaway Valley 66 Southwest Valley 23
Martensdale-St. Marys 64 East Union 50
Southeast Warren 47 Wayne 31
Rolling Valley Conference
Paton-Churdan at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Woodbine 48 Glidden-Ralston 37
Ar-We-Va 56 West Harrison 48
CAM 71 Coon Rapids-Bayard 41
Missouri River Conference
LeMars 48 Abraham Lincoln 38
Sioux City East 53 Thomas Jefferson 28
Bishop Heelan Catholic 46 Sioux City North 24
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 72 Sioux City West 52
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal at Mormon Trail
Twin Cedars 49 Moulton-Udell 23
Murray 55 Seymour 24
Orient-Macksburg 38 Ankeny Christian Academy 27
Non-Conference
East Atchison 63 Sidney 56 — 2 OT
Heartland Christian 38 Iowa School for the Deaf 21
Area Missouri/Nebraska
Platte Valley 60 South Harrison 15
Worth County 47 Northeast Nodaway 27
North Andrew 46 Gallatin 18
Nebraska City 52 Ralston 32
Wahoo 50 Ashland-Greenwood 35
Malcolm 37 Conestoga 28
Elmwood-Murdock 47 Louisville 40
Southern 60 Johnson County Central 28
Johnson-Brock 61 Palmyra 44
Falls City Sacred Heart 55 Lourdes Central Catholic 46
Sterling 54 Friend 27