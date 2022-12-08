(KMAland) -- Riverside, CD, MSTM, Atlantic, Sacred Heart, Fremont-Mills and Syracuse all picked up wins in KMAland girls basketball on Thursday.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Riverside 41 Missouri Valley 17
Sophia Taylor had 13 points for Riverside in the victory. Elly Henderson added seven points and 11 steals.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Central Decatur 51 Lenox 46
Harrisen Bevan had 18 points and Aniston Jones posted 12 to lead Central Decatur in the win.
Sadie Cox had 20 points and 16 rebounds for Lenox in the defeat. Zoey Reed finished with 13 points for the Tigers.
Martensdale-St. Marys 68 Southwest Valley 30
Campbell German had a big night for the Blue Devils with 29 points and eight rebounds while Sophia Shannon had 16 points and Brynnly German finished with 15.
Mackenzie Fast led Southwest Valley with 10 points.
NON-CONFERENCE
Atlantic 47 ACGC 13
Paytn Harter had 16 points and Aubrey Guyer posted 10 for Atlantic in the win.
Falls City Sacred Heart 51 Sidney 36
Jessica Wertenberger scored 19 points for Falls City Sacred Heart.
Avery Dowling had 12 points for Sidney.
Fremont-Mills 39 East Atchison 24
Ellie Switzer put in 11 points and Izzy Weldon added 10 for Fremont-Mills in the win.
Melcher-Dallas 35 Southeast Warren 34
No stats reported.
AREA MISSOURI
Stanberry 24 Northeast Nodaway 22
Amelia Wallace scored 11 points for Stanberry in the low-scoring win.
Maryville 53 South Harrison 42
Anastyn Pettlon and Rylee Vierhaler had 16 points each for Maryville in the win.
AREA NEBRASKA
Louisville 37 Nebraska City 23
Emma Vardley led the way for Louisville with 10 points.
Nebraska City’s Tarryn Godsey finished with 10 points of her own.
Syracuse 54 Johnson County Central 40
Kadyn Sisco had 21 points, and Kaylee Bures had 10 points for Syracuse.
Sunnie Rother had 20 points for Johnson County Central in the victory. Ashley Beethe posted 11 of her own.