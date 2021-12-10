(KMAland) -- Check out the full rundown from KMAland girls basketball action on Thursday.
NC: Falls City Sacred Heart 59 Sidney 40
Avery Dowling put in 16 points and added four rebounds and three assists for Sidney in the loss.
NC: Earlham 74 East Union 49
Noelle McKnight had 22 points, five rebounds and four blocks, and Kaylin Lack put in 15 points with 10 rebounds and four assists to lead East Union.
MRC: Sioux City East 57 Sioux City West 40
Livi Wells scored 15 points off the bench for Sioux City East. Kayla Benson added eight points, 11 rebounds and six assists.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 54 Clarinda 46
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 57 Sioux City West 40
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53 Sioux City North 32
Non-Conference
Fremont-Mills 40 East Atchison 37
Falls City Sacred Heart 59 Sidney 40
Riverside 54 Heartland Christian 11
North Nodaway 35 Bedford 30
Earlham 74 East Union 49
ACGC 63 Glidden-Ralston 32
Western Christian 51 LeMars 44
Area Missouri
Stanberry 45 Northeast Nodaway 18
Maryville 54 Kansas City Southeast 50
Area Nebraska
Louisville 38 Nebraska City 20
Syracuse 50 Johnson County Central 22
Sterling 57 Deshler 32