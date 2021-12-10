Fremont-Mills Knights Logo

(KMAland) -- Check out the full rundown from KMAland girls basketball action on Thursday. 

NC: Falls City Sacred Heart 59 Sidney 40 

Avery Dowling put in 16 points and added four rebounds and three assists for Sidney in the loss.

NC: Earlham 74 East Union 49 

Noelle McKnight had 22 points, five rebounds and four blocks, and Kaylin Lack put in 15 points with 10 rebounds and four assists to lead East Union.

MRC: Sioux City East 57 Sioux City West 40 

Livi Wells scored 15 points off the bench for Sioux City East. Kayla Benson added eight points, 11 rebounds and six assists. 

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Atlantic 54 Clarinda 46

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East 57 Sioux City West 40

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53 Sioux City North 32

Non-Conference 

Fremont-Mills 40 East Atchison 37

Falls City Sacred Heart 59 Sidney 40

Riverside 54 Heartland Christian 11

North Nodaway 35 Bedford 30

Earlham 74 East Union 49

ACGC 63 Glidden-Ralston 32

Western Christian 51 LeMars 44

Area Missouri 

Stanberry 45 Northeast Nodaway 18

Maryville 54 Kansas City Southeast 50

Area Nebraska 

Louisville 38 Nebraska City 20

Syracuse 50 Johnson County Central 22

Sterling 57 Deshler 32

