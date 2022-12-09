(KMAland) -- St. Albert snagged a rare win over Lewis Central, Bedford was a big winner, West Harrison took their first win, East Atchison downed North Andrew and much more from Friday in KMAland girls basketball.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Glenwood 71 Clarinda 49
Jenna Hopp had another big night for Glenwood with 21 points and 19 rebounds. McKenna Koehler pitched in 11.
Addison Wagoner topped Clarinda with 15 points.
Kuemper Catholic 48 Red Oak 20
Cate Mayhall had 17 points and 10 steals for Kuemper Catholic in the victory.
Lainey DeVries led Red Oak with six points.
St. Albert 46 Lewis Central 38
Lily Krohn had 17 points to lift St. Albert to the win — their first over Lewis Central since 2002.
Brooke Larsen scored 17 points to top Lewis Central. Kylee Brown added 10.
Atlantic 63 Creston 33
Maddie Richter had a strong night for Atlantic with 16 points while Jada Jensen (13 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 5 rebounds) and Aubrey Guyer (10) also scored in double figures.
Doryn Paup led Creston with 23 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.
Harlan 53 Denison-Schleswig 30
Erica Rust had 13 points while Ava Monson put in 12 and Aubrey Schwieso had 11 for Harlan in the win.
Kiana Schulz scored 17 points for Denison-Schleswig in the defeat.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Stanton 35 East Mills 26
Brooklyn Silva scored 10 points while Leah Sandin and Abby Burke pitched in nine to lead Stanton in the win. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Sidney 39 Griswold 17
Kaden Payne led the way for Sidney with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Griswold’s McKenna Wiechman had six points and 11 rebounds.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
AHSTW 52 Audubon 24
No stats reported.
Treynor 54 Logan-Magnolia 32
The Cardinals used a 17-0 run to open the second half on their way to the impressive win. Find the complete recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Tri-Center 52 IKM-Manning 44
Alexis Flaharty had a big night for Tri-Center with 14 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks while Taylor Kenkel hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 of her own. Cassidy Cunningham pitched in 10 points.
Mabel Langel led IKM-Manning with a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Bedford 60 East Union 31
Lexi Perkins had 15 points and 16 rebounds, Kendra Sleep added 13 points and 15 rebounds and Cadence Perkins put in 11 points for Bedford. Bridgett Murphy added 10 points.
Mount Ayr 54 Southeast Warren 31
Breya Nickle led Mount Ayr with 14 points while Tegan Streit had 11 and Tabatha Henle and Linsie Barnes had 10 apiece.
Nodaway Valley 62 Wayne 34
Lindsey Davis had a career-high 34 points to send Nodaway Valley to the win. Jorja Holliday added nine points for the Wolverines.
Hallie Ingram scored 12 points for Wayne in the loss.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
West Harrison 53 Paton-Churdan 51
Maclayn Houston had 30 points and Grace Wallis pitched in 12 to lead West Harrison to the win.
Becca Anderson dropped in 36 points for Paton-Churdan.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 62 CAM 58
Find the complete recap from Ethan Hewett at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Glidden-Ralston 42 Boyer Valley 36
Paige Klocke scored 16 points and Kassidy Wench had 14 to lead Glidden-Ralston in the win.
Lauren Malone scored 10 points for Boyer Valley. Jess O’Day and Sylvia Sullivan posted nine points each for the Bulldogs. O’Day also grabbed 20 rebounds on the evening.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 60 Thomas Jefferson 27
Jeena Carle had 16 points and six rebounds, and Emily Pomernackas pitched in 12 points with 11 assists to lead Abraham Lincoln. Addie Naughton added 10 for the Lynx.
Grace Strong led Thomas Jefferson with 10 points.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 31 Sioux City North 26
No stats reported.
Sioux City East 69 Sioux City West 36
Alex Flattery had 22 points and Trishelle Miller added 20 for Sioux City East in the win. Ellianna Harris pitched in 10 points for East.
Sioux City West’s Kiah Davis scored 13 points and Vera Grom had 11.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Ankeny Christian Academy 42 Lamoni 29
Macey Nehring had 16 points for Ankeny Christian in the win. Riese Gjerde added 12 for the Eagles.
Taylor Henson had 10 points for Lamoni.
Diagonal 55 Moravia 40
No stats reported.
Murray 51 Orient-Macksburg 35
No score reported.
Seymour 49 Moulton-Udell 15
Miah Burgher, Gracie McCoy and Rachel Ogden all had three points for Moulton-Udell.
Mormon Trail 40 Twin Cedars 37
No stats reported.
AREA MISSOURI
East Atchison 46 North Andrew 39
Natalie Hedlund poured in 21 points for East Atchison. Claire Martin added 13, and Lizzie Schlueter pitched in 10 for the Wolves.
North Andrew’s Reagan Walker scored 13 points, and Cassidy Brittain topped the Cardinals with 11.
St. Joseph Christian 53 Rock Port 38
No stats reported.
Mound City 58 Worth County 39
Kadee Crider had 15 points for Mound City while Sydney Meadows and Elizabeth Laukemerper added 13 apiece. Ava Barnes scored 11 for the Panthers.
Kynah Steele led the way for Worth County with 21 points.
South Holt 46 Maysville 21
No stats reported.
Nodaway Valley 61 Albany 19
Savannah Marriott had a big night for Nodaway Valley with 27 points. Ava Graham pitched in 18 in the win.
North Nodaway 47 Ridgeway 16
No stats reported.
King City 46 Northeast Nodaway 37
No stats reported.
Bishop LeBlond 61 Stanberry 17
Amelia Wallace scored 11 points for Stanberry in the loss.
AREA NEBRASKA
Blair 54 Plattsmouth 15
No stats reported.
Elmwood-Murdock 28 Auburn 27
Tatum Backemeyer had 13 points, and Jordan Vogler scored 11 for Elmwood-Murdock. Vogler scored the game-winning bucket with 28 seconds left.
Auburn’s Olivia Swanson scored eight points.
Palmyra 58 Mead 14
Rylie Walter had 14 points and Libbie Ball finished with 11 for Palmyra in the win.
Weeping Water at Omaha Christian Academy
No stats reported.
Johnson-Brock 60 Falls City 51
Taryn Ottemann had 21 points while Brooklyn Behrends had 12 and Natalie Knippelmeyer put in 10 for Johnson-Brock in the win.
Ashleigh Kirkendall had 22 points and Madison Jones put in 17 for Falls City.
Falls City Sacred Heart 65 Friend 25
No stats reported.
Lourdes Central Catholic 55 Humboldt-TRS 31
No stats reported.
Sterling 69 Diller-Odell 46
Macy Richardson had a monster performance with 29 points for Sterling in the win. Katy Boldt added 19 points for the Jets.