(KMAland) -- A big win for Central Decatur on the road, a comeback for CRB, Shenandoah took down TJ and more from the night in KMAland girls hoops.

NC: Shenandoah 41 Thomas Jefferson 35 

Ava Wolf scored 20 points for Shenandoah in the victory.

CORNER: Stanton 56 Griswold 31 

Jenna Stephens had 20 points to lead Stanton in the victory. Marleigh Johnson added 13 points, eight rebounds and six steals, and Hope Ogletree put in 12 with four steals.

McKenna Wiechman had a team-high 11 points for Griswold.

NC: East Mills 74 West Harrison 39 

Miah Urban scored 29 points for East Mills in a game heard on KMA 960. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

WIC: Logan-Magnolia 58 Missouri Valley 15 

Emilie Thompson had 16 points and Ava Goldsmith put in 11 for Logan-Magnolia in the win.

POI: Lenox 71 East Union 53 

TJ Stoaks poured din 26 points with eight rebounds and five steals to lead Lenox. Cassidy Nelson added 16 points for the Tigers.

POI: Central Decatur 32 Mount Ayr 29 

Mount Ayr’s Rachel Sobotka had a game-high 16 points in the defeat.

NC: Nodaway Valley 66 ACGC 37 

Maddax DeVault scored 18 points, Macy Kuhns added 17 and Lexi Shike put in 13 for Nodaway Valley in the win.

NC: Panorama 69 Martensdale-St. Marys 35 

Campbell German had nine points and Carolyn Amfahr pitched in eight for Martensdale-St. Marys.

NC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 48 Grand View Christian 40 

Brynn Bass had 20 points and four steals, and Alaya Betts finished with 10 points and nine rebounds for Coon Rapids-Bayard.

NC: HLV 67 Twin Cedars 49 

Brooke Roby scored 13 points and Cheyanne Bruns put in 11 for Twin Cedars.

FRONTIER: Cornerstone Christian 52 Heartland Christian 34 

Savannah Horan finished with 16 points and seven rebounds, and Sarah Stile pitched in 11 points for Heartland Christian. 

ECNCT: Elmwood-Murdock 50 Mead 29 

Ella Zierott topped Elmwood-Murdock with 12 points while Jayden Halferty had 11 in the win.

ECNCT: Weeping Water 68 Falls City 37 

Grace Cave poured in 39 points to break the single-game scoring record for Weeping Water. 

