(KMAland) -- Stanton clinched the Corner regular season title, Clara Teigland dropped 32, Brynn Bass reached 1,000, a big night for Amelia Hesse in a Clarinda win and more from the Tuesday in KMAland girls hoops.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Atlantic 75 Red Oak 38
Merced Ramirez scored 14 points and Olivia Bozwell finished with 10 for Red Oak int he defeat.
Harlan 74 Kuemper Catholic 52
Ava Monson and Reagen Wicks had 17 points each while Claire Schmitz pitched in 14 and Hannah Sonderman tallied 13 for the Cyclones.
Catherine Mayhall led Kuemper Catholic with 20 points. Kora Thomsen pitched in 10 for the Knights.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Stanton 56 Fremont-Mills 45
Stanton clinched the Corner Conference regular season championship with the win. Jenna Stephens poured in 26 points with four assists, and Marleigh Johnson had 14 points, four assists, four rebounds and three steals. Brooklyn Silva added eight points and six rebounds.
East Mills 53 Griswold 26
Aspen Crouse and Miah Urban led East Mills with 15 points on the night.
Other Corner Scores
Sidney 59 Essex 26
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Audubon 57 Logan-Magnolia 44
Gretna Hornbeck had 14 points and five assists for Logan-Magnolia in the defeat. Brooklyn Lally added 10 points for the Panthers.
Treynor 55 Riverside 25
Clara Teigland had a big night for Treynor with 32 points.
Elly Henderson had six points and seven steals for the Bulldogs in the defeat.
Underwood 65 Tri-Center 26
Alizabeth Jacobsen had 15 points and 11 rebounds while Kendra Kuck and Leah Hall added 12 points apiece. Aliyah Humphrey tallied 11 points and grabbed four steals for the Eagles.
IKM-Manning 75 Missouri Valley 36
Mabel Langel posted 19 points to lead IKM-Manning in the win. Abby Neilheisel pitched in 15, Taylor Ferneding and Bailee Germer finished with 14 each and Macie Doyel posted 10.
Ella Myler had 14 points and Grace Herman finished with 10 for Missouri Valley.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Nodaway Valley 55 Mount Ayr 52 (On KMA 960)
Find Trevor Maeder’s full recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Southwest Valley 64 Bedford 33
Ryanne Mullen posted a career-best 17 points while Maggie Haer also put in 17 for Southwest Valley in the win. Charlee Larsen tallied 14 points of her own.
Martensdale-St. Marys 61 Southeast Warren 34
Brynnly German had 17 points for Martensdale-St. Marys in the dominant win.
Alivia Ruble scored 10 points for Southeast Warren.
Other POI Scores
Central Decatur 70 Wayne 34
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
CAM 56 Coon Rapids-Bayard 39
Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Brynn Bass reached 1,000 career points in the defeat.
Woodbine 75 Glidden-Ralston 38
Addison Erickson had 18 points, Nicole Sherer pitched in 17 with five assists and Charlie Pryor added 15 points, seven steals and four assists for Woodbine.
Paige Klocke scored 20 points for Glidden-Ralston in the loss.
Other RVC Scores
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 69 Boyer Valley 40
Ar-We-Va 40 West Harrison 33
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
LeMars 54 Sioux City North 39
Maggie Allen had 15 points and Madi Huls finished with 10 for LeMars in the victory.
Other MRC Scores
Bishop Heelan Catholic 63 Thomas Jefferson 18
Sioux City West 70 Abraham Lincoln 52
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Mormon Trail at Orient-Macksburg (MISSING)
Ankeny Christian Academy 45 Twin Cedars 28
NON-CONFERENCE
Clarinda 49 East Union 41
Amelia Hesse had 22 points for Clarinda in the victory.
East Union’s Noelle McKnight had a team-high 20 points.
Spencer 58 Denison-Schleswig 26
The Monarchs were topped by six points each from Lauren Bowker and Hannah Slater.
Other Non-Conference Scores
Millard South 44 Glenwood 38
ADM 47 Lewis Central 42
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 43 Heartland Christian 12
AREA MISSOURI
East Atchison 58 Northeast Nodaway 39
Natalie Hedlund had a monster performance for East Atchison with 26 points.
Baylie Busby had 14 points while Hadley Defreece pitched in 12 for Northeast Nodaway.
Maryville 68 Lathrop 47
Rylee Vierthaler had 21 points, Anastyn Pettlon put in 17 and Jalea Price had 13 for Maryville in a dominant win.
Other Area Missouri Scores
Rock Port 54 Union Star 42
Platte Valley 59 Mound City 20
South Holt 56 Nodaway Valley 45
DeKalb at North Nodaway (MISSING)
St. Joseph Christian 57 North Andrew 23
Pattonsburg 56 Stanberry 51
King City 48 Worth County 14
AREA NEBRASKA
Nebraska City 39 Plattsmouth 32
Yutan 48 Louisville 36
Syracuse 62 Douglas County West 35
Raymond Central 68 Conestoga 34
Ashland-Greenwood 26 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 20
EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Elmwood-Murdock 57 Palmyra 25
Auburn 59 Mead 40
Falls City 44 Weeping Water 16
Malcolm 43 Freeman 24
PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Falls City Sacred Heart 66 Humboldt-TRS 29
Southern at Diller-Odell (MISSING)
Lourdes Central Catholic 55 Sterling 46
Lewiston 40 Johnson-Brock 39