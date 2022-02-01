Brynn Bass 1,000
Photo: Coach Kaitlyn McAlister/Twitter

(KMAland) -- Stanton clinched the Corner regular season title, Clara Teigland dropped 32, Brynn Bass reached 1,000, a big night for Amelia Hesse in a Clarinda win and more from the Tuesday in KMAland girls hoops.

HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE

Atlantic 75 Red Oak 38 

Merced Ramirez scored 14 points and Olivia Bozwell finished with 10 for Red Oak int he defeat.

Harlan 74 Kuemper Catholic 52 

Ava Monson and Reagen Wicks had 17 points each while Claire Schmitz pitched in 14 and Hannah Sonderman tallied 13 for the Cyclones.

Catherine Mayhall led Kuemper Catholic with 20 points. Kora Thomsen pitched in 10 for the Knights.

CORNER CONFERENCE

Stanton 56 Fremont-Mills 45 

Stanton clinched the Corner Conference regular season championship with the win. Jenna Stephens poured in 26 points with four assists, and Marleigh Johnson had 14 points, four assists, four rebounds and three steals. Brooklyn Silva added eight points and six rebounds.

East Mills 53 Griswold 26 

Aspen Crouse and Miah Urban led East Mills with 15 points on the night.

Other Corner Scores 

Sidney 59 Essex 26

WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE

Audubon 57 Logan-Magnolia 44 

Gretna Hornbeck had 14 points and five assists for Logan-Magnolia in the defeat. Brooklyn Lally added 10 points for the Panthers.

Treynor 55 Riverside 25 

Clara Teigland had a big night for Treynor with 32 points. 

Elly Henderson had six points and seven steals for the Bulldogs in the defeat.

Underwood 65 Tri-Center 26 

Alizabeth Jacobsen had 15 points and 11 rebounds while Kendra Kuck and Leah Hall added 12 points apiece. Aliyah Humphrey tallied 11 points and grabbed four steals for the Eagles. 

IKM-Manning 75 Missouri Valley 36 

Mabel Langel posted 19 points to lead IKM-Manning in the win. Abby Neilheisel pitched in 15, Taylor Ferneding and Bailee Germer finished with 14 each and Macie Doyel posted 10. 

Ella Myler had 14 points and Grace Herman finished with 10 for Missouri Valley.

PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE

Nodaway Valley 55 Mount Ayr 52 (On KMA 960)

Find Trevor Maeder’s full recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

Southwest Valley 64 Bedford 33

Ryanne Mullen posted a career-best 17 points while Maggie Haer also put in 17 for Southwest Valley in the win. Charlee Larsen tallied 14 points of her own.

Martensdale-St. Marys 61 Southeast Warren 34 

Brynnly German had 17 points for Martensdale-St. Marys in the dominant win.

Alivia Ruble scored 10 points for Southeast Warren. 

Other POI Scores 

Central Decatur 70 Wayne 34 

ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE

CAM 56 Coon Rapids-Bayard 39 

Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Brynn Bass reached 1,000 career points in the defeat.

Woodbine 75 Glidden-Ralston 38 

Addison Erickson had 18 points, Nicole Sherer pitched in 17 with five assists and Charlie Pryor added 15 points, seven steals and four assists for Woodbine. 

Paige Klocke scored 20 points for Glidden-Ralston in the loss.

Other RVC Scores 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 69 Boyer Valley 40

Ar-We-Va 40 West Harrison 33

MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE

LeMars 54 Sioux City North 39 

Maggie Allen had 15 points and Madi Huls finished with 10 for LeMars in the victory.

Other MRC Scores

Bishop Heelan Catholic 63 Thomas Jefferson 18

Sioux City West 70 Abraham Lincoln 52

BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE

Mormon Trail at Orient-Macksburg (MISSING)

Ankeny Christian Academy 45 Twin Cedars 28

NON-CONFERENCE

Clarinda 49 East Union 41 

Amelia Hesse had 22 points for Clarinda in the victory.

East Union’s Noelle McKnight had a team-high 20 points.

Spencer 58 Denison-Schleswig 26 

The Monarchs were topped by six points each from Lauren Bowker and Hannah Slater.

Other Non-Conference Scores 

Millard South 44 Glenwood 38

ADM 47 Lewis Central 42

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 43 Heartland Christian 12

AREA MISSOURI

East Atchison 58 Northeast Nodaway 39 

Natalie Hedlund had a monster performance for East Atchison with 26 points.

Baylie Busby had 14 points while Hadley Defreece pitched in 12 for Northeast Nodaway.

Maryville 68 Lathrop 47 

Rylee Vierthaler had 21 points, Anastyn Pettlon put in 17 and Jalea Price had 13 for Maryville in a dominant win. 

Other Area Missouri Scores 

Rock Port 54 Union Star 42

Platte Valley 59 Mound City 20

South Holt 56 Nodaway Valley 45

DeKalb at North Nodaway (MISSING)

St. Joseph Christian 57 North Andrew 23

Pattonsburg 56 Stanberry 51

King City 48 Worth County 14

AREA NEBRASKA

Nebraska City 39 Plattsmouth 32

Yutan 48 Louisville 36

Syracuse 62 Douglas County West 35

Raymond Central 68 Conestoga 34

Ashland-Greenwood 26 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 20

EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Elmwood-Murdock 57 Palmyra 25

Auburn 59 Mead 40

Falls City 44 Weeping Water 16

Malcolm 43 Freeman 24

PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Falls City Sacred Heart 66 Humboldt-TRS 29

Southern at Diller-Odell (MISSING)

Lourdes Central Catholic 55 Sterling 46

Lewiston 40 Johnson-Brock 39

