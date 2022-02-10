(KMAland) -- Nineteen KMAland conference schools advanced in the opening night of the girls basketball tournament trail on Thursday. The full recap...
CLASS 1A REGION 2 (TOURNAMENT TRAIL)
Boyer Valley 56 West Harrison 43
Talia Burkhart scored 13 points with eight rebounds, four assists and three steals, and Leah Cooper pitched in 13 points, nine boards and four steals to lead Boyer Valley.
West Harrison’s Maclayn Houston had 26 points.
Audubon 71 Riverside 26
Aleah Hermansen had 25 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for Audubon in the dominant win. Jaci Christensen pitched in 24 points for the Wheelers.
Glidden-Ralston 60 Griswold 42
Tiela Janssen had a big night for Glidden-Ralston with 22 points, four assists and four steals, and Paige Klocke added 13 points and 11 boards. Vanessa Koehler also scored 11 points and added five steals, four assists and four rebounds for the Wildcats.
Brenna Rossell led Griswold with 26 points, six rebounds and four steals. Karly Millikan had four points and 14 rebounds, and Abby Tye pitched in eight points and nine boards.
Other 1A-2 Scores
Ankeny Christian Academy 48 Paton-Churdan 38
Remsen St. Marys 72 Ar-We-Va 7
Woodbine 65 Heartland Christian 8
Coon Rapids-Bayard 38 Tri-Center 25
CLASS 1A REGION 7 (TOURNAMENT TRAIL)
Grand View Christian 51 Moulton-Udell 34
Adriana Howard had 11 points, 18 rebounds, four assists and three blocks for Moulton-Udell in the defeat.
Martensdale-St. Marys 62 Moravia 22
Sophia Shannon had 13 points and six rebounds while Brynnly German added 10 points, six assists and three steals for Martensdale-St. Marys. Carolyn Amfahr added 10 points in reserve for the Blue Devils.
Lamoni 59 Seymour 17
Abby Martin scored 19 points while Reece Potter added 16 and Taylor Henson finished with 12 for Lamoni in the victory.
Other 1A-7 Scores
Southeast Warren 46 Mormon Trail 30
Wayne 47 Melcher-Dallas 37
Lynnville-Sully 50 BGM 24
Twin Cedars 39 Tri-County 28
CLASS 1A REGION 8 (TOURNAMENT TRAIL)
Sidney 45 Mount Ayr 30 (On KMA 960)
Find Derek Martin’s recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
East Mills 59 Essex 19 (On KMAX-Stream)
Find Ryan Matheny’s recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Stanton 62 Orient-Macksburg 22
Leah Sandin had 14 points, Marleigh Johnson put in 12 points with 10 rebounds and five steals and Jenna Stephens added 11 points. Abby Burke also had nine points and five steals, and Hannah Olson finished with eight points for the Viqueens.
Fremont-Mills 42 Diagonal 37 (On KMA-FM 99.1)
Find Trevor Maeder’s recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
CAM 69 Bedford 28
Mallory Behnken had 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Eva Steffensen added 11 points for CAM in the win.
St. Albert 62 East Union 36
Lena Rosloniec had 19 points and nine rebounds, and Missy Evezic posted 14 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks for St. Albert. Katelyn Hendricks tallied 10 points for the Saintes.
East Union’s Noelle McKnight had 13 points and Kaylin Lack posted 11.
Other 1A-8 Scores
Lenox 54 Murray 20
NON-CONFERENCE
LeMars 45 Storm Lake 44
Meta Skov’s free throw with less than a second left lifted LeMars to the win. Sarah Brown, Zoe Wittkop and Madi Huls all had 10 points each.
Sioux Falls Christian 49 Sioux City East 33
Megan Callahan and Kayla Benson had nine points each for Sioux City East.
Other Non-Conference Scores
Spencer 63 Sioux City North 21
AREA MISSOURI
North Nodaway 49 Worth County 34
Jacquelyn Cline had 15 points, Saylor Brown scored 14 and Saryn Brown had 11 for North Nodaway in the win.
Paige Sherer scored 10 points for Worth County.
Other Area Missouri Scores
St. Joseph Christian 60 South Holt 46
Benton 65 Maryville 35
AREA NEBRASKA
Lincoln Lutheran 44 Auburn 25
Olivia Swanson led Auburn with seven points.
Other Area Nebraska Scores
Wahoo 61 Plattsmouth 27
Ashland-Greenwood 54 Omaha Mercy 35
Humboldt-TRS at Falls City
Palmyra 50 Pawnee City 15
Freeman 45 Johnson-Brock 37
Elmwood-Murdock 70 Mead 39
Weeping Water at Falls City Sacred Heart