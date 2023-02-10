(KMAland) -- Glenwood rolled, Heelan won the MRC, SBL knocked off LC, Syracuse’s Andrew Pryor reached a coaching milestone and more from KMAland girls basketball on Friday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Glenwood 60 Denison-Schleswig 34
Jenna Hopp dropped in 26 points with eight rebounds and six steals to lead Glenwood in the win. Danika Arnold added 11 points and nine rebounds.
Mayah Slater topped Denison-Schleswig with 16 points and 11 rebounds.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Bishop Heelan Catholic 79 Abraham Lincoln 46
Abby Lee had 22 points and Kenley Meis put in 13 to lead Bishop Heelan Catholic, which clinched an outright Missouri River Conference championship with the win. Brooklyn Stanley pitched in 12 points, five assists, five rebounds and two steals, and Lauryn Peck put in 11 points.
Jeena Carle had 19 points and five rebounds and Emily Pomernackas added 14 points for Abraham Lincoln.
NON-CONFERENCE
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 49 Lewis Central 40
Payton Hardy had nine points and 14 rebounds while Payton Schermerhorn had a game-best 16 points for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the win.
Lucy Scott had 13 points for Lewis Central in the defeat.
AREA MISSOURI
East Atchison 46 Rock Port 35
Find the complete recap from Friday night’s KMAX-Stream featured game at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Nodaway Valley 46 Mound City 35
Ava Graham had a big night for Nodaway Valley with 22 points and 17 rebounds while Savannah Marriott and Paidyn Linville pitched in 10 points apiece. Linville also had eight rebounds and three assists, and Marriott posted four rebounds and four assists.
Elizabeth Laukemper had 16 points for Mound City in the defeat.
South Holt 53 North Nodaway 35
No stats reported.
Northeast Nodaway 50 Stewartsville-Osborn 14
Hadley DeFreece had 24 points and Baylie Busby pitched in 15 to lead Northeast Nodaway in the win.
Benton 60 Maryville 39
No stats reported.
Chillicothe 55 Savannah 32
Mylee Schrick had 15 points for Savannah in the loss.
AREA NEBRASKA
Syracuse 41 Conestoga 32
Jayden Meyer scored 13 points while Kadyn Sisco and Katelyn Smith pitched in 12 each for Syracuse in the win. The win doubled as the 100th for Coach Andrew Pryor.
Conestoga’s Sophia Ackerman added nine points and 10 rebounds, and Haven Zimmerman had nine points.
Arlington 63 Louisville 24
Macy Wolf led Arlington with 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Johnson-Brock 61 Humboldt-TRS 34
No stats reported.