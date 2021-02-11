High School Basketball

(KMAland) -- St. Albert, East Mills, F-M, Stanton, Audubon, Riverside, Lenox, MSTM, SEW, Wayne, Boyer Valley, G-R, Paton-Churdan, Woodbine, Lamoni, Moravia & Murray all moved on in girls tourney trail action on Thursday. 

TT 1A-4: St. Albert 44 Sidney 39 

Missy Evezic and Makenna Shepard scored 14 and 11, respectively, to lead St. Albert in the win heard on AM 960. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

TT 1A-8: Stanton 53 Bedford 41 

Jenna Stephens had 30 points and 10 rebounds to lead Stanton in the win.

TT 1A-4: Fremont-Mills 44 Griswold 31 

Kenna Howard scored all 12 of her points in the second half to lead Fremont-Mills in a game heard on KMA-FM 99.1. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

TT 1A-4: East Mills 41 Essex 27 

Miah Urban had 17 points and Aspen Crouse put in 16 for East Mills in the win.

Riley Jensen and Elise Dailey topped Essex with eight points each.

TT 1A-4: Riverside 46 West Harrison 41 

Kenna Ford posted 18 points for Riverside in the victory.

Emily McIntosh had a game-high 19 and Haley Koch put in 18 for West Harrison.

TT 1A-2: Audubon 54 East Union 43 

Aleah Hermansen had a big night for Audubon with 26 points while Jaci Christensen pitched in 19 points and 13 rebounds.

TT 1A-2: Martensdale-St. Marys 60 Melcher-Dallas 42 

Anna Parrott had 17 points and 14 rebounds for Martensdale-St. Marys in the win. Carolyn Amfahr had a team-high 18 points for the Blue Devils.

Kynser Reed scored 11 points to lead Melcher-Dallas.

TT 1A-4: Woodbine 73 Heartland Christian 21 

Alyssa Schafer led four Woodbine players in double figures with 14 points. Nicole Sherer added 11 while Alexa Steinkuehler and Whitney Kuhlman posted 10 each.

TT 1A-2: Glidden-Ralston 53 Coon Rapids-Bayard 34 

Paige Klocke had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Glidden-Ralston. Morgan Koehler added 14 points of her own.

TT 1A-2: Paton-Churdan 57 Ar-We-Va 51 — OT 

Danielle Hoyle led Paton-Churdan with 25 points on the night.

Sara Schurke and Jadeyn Smith posted 19 points each for Ar-We-Va.

TT 1A-4: Boyer Valley 51 River Valley 41

Katelyn Neilsen had 24 points and Talia Burkhart put in 10 for Boyer Valley.

NC: Thomas Jefferson 41 Tri-Center 31 

Hannah Belt and Sydney Hosick had 10 points each, and Lexi Smith and Lilly Thompson added eight apiece for Thomas Jefferson.

TT 1A-8: Lamoni 50 Diagonal 38 

Abby Martin poured in 25 points for Lamoni in the victory.

TT 1A-8: Murray 50 Mormon Trail 44  

Hannah Paschke and Kinzee Eggers scored 13 each while Jayda Chew put in 10 for Murray in the win.

MO: Maryville 57 Benton 37 

Anastyn Pettlon and Serena Sundell had 18 points each for Maryville in the win. Emily Cassavaugh pitched in 14. 

NE: Weeping Water 44 Falls City Sacred Heart 41

Grace Cave scored 21 points while Karley Ridge added 11 points and 11 rebounds to lead Weeping Water.

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — TOURNAMENT TRAIL

Class 1A Region 2 — First Round

St. Edmond 58 Ankeny Christian Academy 22

Audubon 54 East Union 43

Glidden-Ralston 53 Coon Rapids-Bayard 34

Southeast Warren 63 Orient-Macksburg 14

Paton-Churdan 57 Ar-We-Va 51 — OT

Martensdale-St. Marys 60 Melcher-Dallas 42

Class 1A Region 4 — First Round 

Boyer Valley 51 River Valley 41

Woodbine 73 Heartland Christian 21

Riverside 46 West Harrison 41

East Mills 41 Essex 27

Fremont-Mills 44 Griswold 31

St. Albert 44 Sidney 39

Class 1A Region 8 — First Round 

Murray 50 Mormon Trail 44

Stanton 53 Bedford 41

Lamoni 50 Diagonal 38

Lenox 58 Southwest Valley 45

Moravia 50 Seymour 43

Sigourney 55 Moulton-Udell 23

Wayne 50 Twin Cedars 24

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Regular Season 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood 66 Creston 49

Non-Conference  

Thomas Jefferson 41 Tri-Center 31

Spencer 62 Sioux City North 26

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65 Sioux City East 33

South Sioux City 59 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56

Area Missouri 

Maryville 57 Benton 37

South Holt 49 St. Joseph Christian 38

North Nodaway 37 Worth County 34

Union Star at Northeast Nodaway 

Stanberry 66 Pattonsburg 41

Area Nebraska 

Wahoo 73 Plattsmouth 29

Freeman 50 Johnson-Brock 36

Palmyra at Pawnee City 

Elmwood-Murdock 53 Mead 27

Weeping Water 44 Falls City Sacred Heart 41

Lincoln Lutheran 32 Auburn 22

Ashland-Greenwood 59 Omaha Mercy 27

Falls City at Humboldt-TRS

