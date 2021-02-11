(KMAland) -- St. Albert, East Mills, F-M, Stanton, Audubon, Riverside, Lenox, MSTM, SEW, Wayne, Boyer Valley, G-R, Paton-Churdan, Woodbine, Lamoni, Moravia & Murray all moved on in girls tourney trail action on Thursday.
TT 1A-4: St. Albert 44 Sidney 39
Missy Evezic and Makenna Shepard scored 14 and 11, respectively, to lead St. Albert in the win heard on AM 960. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
TT 1A-8: Stanton 53 Bedford 41
Jenna Stephens had 30 points and 10 rebounds to lead Stanton in the win.
TT 1A-4: Fremont-Mills 44 Griswold 31
Kenna Howard scored all 12 of her points in the second half to lead Fremont-Mills in a game heard on KMA-FM 99.1. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
TT 1A-4: East Mills 41 Essex 27
Miah Urban had 17 points and Aspen Crouse put in 16 for East Mills in the win.
Riley Jensen and Elise Dailey topped Essex with eight points each.
TT 1A-4: Riverside 46 West Harrison 41
Kenna Ford posted 18 points for Riverside in the victory.
Emily McIntosh had a game-high 19 and Haley Koch put in 18 for West Harrison.
TT 1A-2: Audubon 54 East Union 43
Aleah Hermansen had a big night for Audubon with 26 points while Jaci Christensen pitched in 19 points and 13 rebounds.
TT 1A-2: Martensdale-St. Marys 60 Melcher-Dallas 42
Anna Parrott had 17 points and 14 rebounds for Martensdale-St. Marys in the win. Carolyn Amfahr had a team-high 18 points for the Blue Devils.
Kynser Reed scored 11 points to lead Melcher-Dallas.
TT 1A-4: Woodbine 73 Heartland Christian 21
Alyssa Schafer led four Woodbine players in double figures with 14 points. Nicole Sherer added 11 while Alexa Steinkuehler and Whitney Kuhlman posted 10 each.
TT 1A-2: Glidden-Ralston 53 Coon Rapids-Bayard 34
Paige Klocke had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Glidden-Ralston. Morgan Koehler added 14 points of her own.
TT 1A-2: Paton-Churdan 57 Ar-We-Va 51 — OT
Danielle Hoyle led Paton-Churdan with 25 points on the night.
Sara Schurke and Jadeyn Smith posted 19 points each for Ar-We-Va.
TT 1A-4: Boyer Valley 51 River Valley 41
Katelyn Neilsen had 24 points and Talia Burkhart put in 10 for Boyer Valley.
NC: Thomas Jefferson 41 Tri-Center 31
Hannah Belt and Sydney Hosick had 10 points each, and Lexi Smith and Lilly Thompson added eight apiece for Thomas Jefferson.
TT 1A-8: Lamoni 50 Diagonal 38
Abby Martin poured in 25 points for Lamoni in the victory.
TT 1A-8: Murray 50 Mormon Trail 44
Hannah Paschke and Kinzee Eggers scored 13 each while Jayda Chew put in 10 for Murray in the win.
MO: Maryville 57 Benton 37
Anastyn Pettlon and Serena Sundell had 18 points each for Maryville in the win. Emily Cassavaugh pitched in 14.
NE: Weeping Water 44 Falls City Sacred Heart 41
Grace Cave scored 21 points while Karley Ridge added 11 points and 11 rebounds to lead Weeping Water.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 1A Region 2 — First Round
St. Edmond 58 Ankeny Christian Academy 22
Audubon 54 East Union 43
Glidden-Ralston 53 Coon Rapids-Bayard 34
Southeast Warren 63 Orient-Macksburg 14
Paton-Churdan 57 Ar-We-Va 51 — OT
Martensdale-St. Marys 60 Melcher-Dallas 42
Class 1A Region 4 — First Round
Boyer Valley 51 River Valley 41
Woodbine 73 Heartland Christian 21
Riverside 46 West Harrison 41
East Mills 41 Essex 27
Fremont-Mills 44 Griswold 31
St. Albert 44 Sidney 39
Class 1A Region 8 — First Round
Murray 50 Mormon Trail 44
Stanton 53 Bedford 41
Lamoni 50 Diagonal 38
Lenox 58 Southwest Valley 45
Moravia 50 Seymour 43
Sigourney 55 Moulton-Udell 23
Wayne 50 Twin Cedars 24
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Regular Season
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 66 Creston 49
Non-Conference
Thomas Jefferson 41 Tri-Center 31
Spencer 62 Sioux City North 26
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65 Sioux City East 33
South Sioux City 59 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56
Area Missouri
Maryville 57 Benton 37
South Holt 49 St. Joseph Christian 38
North Nodaway 37 Worth County 34
Union Star at Northeast Nodaway
Stanberry 66 Pattonsburg 41
Area Nebraska
Wahoo 73 Plattsmouth 29
Freeman 50 Johnson-Brock 36
Palmyra at Pawnee City
Elmwood-Murdock 53 Mead 27
Weeping Water 44 Falls City Sacred Heart 41
Lincoln Lutheran 32 Auburn 22
Ashland-Greenwood 59 Omaha Mercy 27
Falls City at Humboldt-TRS