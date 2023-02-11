Jeena Carle, Abraham Lincoln

Jeena Carle, Abraham Lincoln

(KMAland) -- AL, Sioux City East and West, Maryville, North Andrew and Elmwood-Murdock were all winners in KMAland girls basketball on Saturday.

NON-CONFERENCE 

Abraham Lincoln 72 Des Moines Lincoln 51 

Jeena Carle had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Emily Pomernackas (14), Hutson Rau (13) and Addie Naughton (10) also scored in double figures for AL.

Sioux City East 54 Spencer 50 

No stats reported.

Sioux City West 72 Worthington 50 

Hannah Burke had 24 points and Kimber Buhman and Vera Grom posted 17 each for Sioux City West. 

AREA MISSOURI 

Bishop LeBlond 45 Platte Valley 41 

No stats reported.

Maryville 44 Mid-Buchanan 44 

No stats reported.

GRAND RIVER CONFERENCE SHOWCASE 

1st: South Harrison 43 King City 39 

Zoe Tunks scored 13 and Taryn Hunter had 12 for King City in the defeat.

2nd: North Andrew 41 Polo 33 

Madison Lillard and Cassidy Brittain had 12 points each for North Andrew.

5th: Trenton 44 Stanberry 29 

Amelia Wallace had 18 points for Stanberry. 

6th: Milan 50 Worth County 24 

Ali Brown had 10 points for Worth County in the loss.

7th: Putnam County 52 Albany 14 

Jordyn Sterkis had a team-high seven points for Albany.

AREA NEBRASKA 

Elmwood-Murdock 61 Cornerstone Christian 20

Tatum Backemeyer had 15 points and Brooklyn Goudie put in 14 for Elmwood-Murdock for the win. Laney Frahm pitched in 10 for the Knights.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.