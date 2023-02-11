(KMAland) -- AL, Sioux City East and West, Maryville, North Andrew and Elmwood-Murdock were all winners in KMAland girls basketball on Saturday.
NON-CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 72 Des Moines Lincoln 51
Jeena Carle had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Emily Pomernackas (14), Hutson Rau (13) and Addie Naughton (10) also scored in double figures for AL.
Sioux City East 54 Spencer 50
No stats reported.
Sioux City West 72 Worthington 50
Hannah Burke had 24 points and Kimber Buhman and Vera Grom posted 17 each for Sioux City West.
AREA MISSOURI
Bishop LeBlond 45 Platte Valley 41
No stats reported.
Maryville 44 Mid-Buchanan 44
No stats reported.
GRAND RIVER CONFERENCE SHOWCASE
1st: South Harrison 43 King City 39
Zoe Tunks scored 13 and Taryn Hunter had 12 for King City in the defeat.
2nd: North Andrew 41 Polo 33
Madison Lillard and Cassidy Brittain had 12 points each for North Andrew.
5th: Trenton 44 Stanberry 29
Amelia Wallace had 18 points for Stanberry.
6th: Milan 50 Worth County 24
Ali Brown had 10 points for Worth County in the loss.
7th: Putnam County 52 Albany 14
Jordyn Sterkis had a team-high seven points for Albany.
AREA NEBRASKA
Elmwood-Murdock 61 Cornerstone Christian 20
Tatum Backemeyer had 15 points and Brooklyn Goudie put in 14 for Elmwood-Murdock for the win. Laney Frahm pitched in 10 for the Knights.