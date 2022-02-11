(KMAland) -- East Atchison, South Holt, Mound City, Louisville, Syracuse, Auburn, Lourdes & Johnson-Brock picked up wins in KMAland girls basketball on Friday. The full recap...
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Glenwood 69 Denison-Schleswig 31 (On KMA 960)
Find the complete recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
AREA MISSOURI
East Atchison 54 North Nodaway 31
Natalie Hedlund posted 19 points while Claire Martin had 12 to lead East Atchison in the win.
Saryn Brown led North Nodaway with 16 points.
Other Area Missouri Scores
Nodaway Valley 31 Rock Port 25
South Holt 39 Northeast Nodaway 26
Mound City 60 Union Star 40
AREA NEBRASKA
Louisville 41 Arlington 32
Syracuse 42 Conestoga 21
Auburn 75 Johnson County Central 35
Tri County at Sterling
Lourdes Central Catholic 62 Boys Town 31
Johnson-Brock 56 Humboldt-TRS 33