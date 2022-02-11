High School Basketball

(KMAland) -- East Atchison, South Holt, Mound City, Louisville, Syracuse, Auburn, Lourdes & Johnson-Brock picked up wins in KMAland girls basketball on Friday. The full recap...

HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE

Glenwood 69 Denison-Schleswig 31 (On KMA 960) 

Find the complete recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

AREA MISSOURI 

East Atchison 54 North Nodaway 31 

Natalie Hedlund posted 19 points while Claire Martin had 12 to lead East Atchison in the win.

Saryn Brown led North Nodaway with 16 points.

Other Area Missouri Scores 

Nodaway Valley 31 Rock Port 25

South Holt 39 Northeast Nodaway 26

Mound City 60 Union Star 40

AREA NEBRASKA 

Louisville 41 Arlington 32

Syracuse 42 Conestoga 21

Auburn 75 Johnson County Central 35

Tri County at Sterling 

Lourdes Central Catholic 62 Boys Town 31

Johnson-Brock 56 Humboldt-TRS 33

