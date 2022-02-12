KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Five KMAland girls basketball teams moved on while AL, Heelan, Sioux City West and Elmwood-Murdock were also winners on Saturday. View the full recap below.

IOWA GIRLS CLASS 2A REGION 8 (Tournament Trail)

Kuemper Catholic 73 Southwest Valley 30 

Cate Mayhall poured in 28 points and Aubrey Heuton added 18 for Kuemper in the victory. 

Norah Lund and Ryanne Mullen scored eight points each for Southwest Valley.

Other 2A-8 Scores 

AHSTW 67 Missouri Valley 22

IOWA GIRLS CLASS 3A REGION 7 (Tournament Trail) 

Atlantic 41 Shenandoah 33 (On KMA 960) 

Find the complete recap from Ethan Hewett at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

Harlan 60 Clarinda 27 (On KMAX-Stream) 

Find the complete from Carson Schubert at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

Other 3A-7 Scores 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63 Greene County 13

Des Moines Christian 66 Red Oak 21

NON-CONFERENCE 

Abraham Lincoln 65 Des Moines Lincoln 24

Bishop Heelan Catholic 66 South Sioux City 23

Sioux City West 57 Worthington 54

GRC CROSSOVER 

Trenton 32 North Andrew 28

Polo 46 Stanberry 26

Putnam County 47 Worth County 27

AREA NEBRASKA

Elmwood-Murdock 54 Cornerstone Christian 18

