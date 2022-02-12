(KMAland) -- Five KMAland girls basketball teams moved on while AL, Heelan, Sioux City West and Elmwood-Murdock were also winners on Saturday. View the full recap below.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 2A REGION 8 (Tournament Trail)
Kuemper Catholic 73 Southwest Valley 30
Cate Mayhall poured in 28 points and Aubrey Heuton added 18 for Kuemper in the victory.
Norah Lund and Ryanne Mullen scored eight points each for Southwest Valley.
Other 2A-8 Scores
AHSTW 67 Missouri Valley 22
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 3A REGION 7 (Tournament Trail)
Atlantic 41 Shenandoah 33 (On KMA 960)
Harlan 60 Clarinda 27 (On KMAX-Stream)
Other 3A-7 Scores
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63 Greene County 13
Des Moines Christian 66 Red Oak 21
NON-CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 65 Des Moines Lincoln 24
Bishop Heelan Catholic 66 South Sioux City 23
Sioux City West 57 Worthington 54
GRC CROSSOVER
Trenton 32 North Andrew 28
Polo 46 Stanberry 26
Putnam County 47 Worth County 27
AREA NEBRASKA
Elmwood-Murdock 54 Cornerstone Christian 18