(KMAland) -- Heelan took down LC, East Atchison’s Dustin Barnes earned win No. 300 and Northeast Nodaway and Maryville were also winners in KMAland girls basketball on Monday.
NON-CONFERENCE
Bishop Heelan Catholic 59 Lewis Central 45
Brooklyn Stanley had 13 points, Abby Lee added 12, Kenley Meis put in 11 and Sophia Kuntz had 10 for Bishop Heelan Catholic.
Brooke Larsen led the way for Lewis Central with 20 points. Lucy Scott had 14 for the Titans.
AREA MISSOURI
East Atchison 65 Worth County 37
East Atchison’s Dustin Barnes reached 300 career wins with the Wolves victory. Natalie Hedlund had a big night with 32 points to lead the way. Lizzy Schlueter added 14.
Ali Brown led Worth County with 15 points.
Northeast Nodaway 41 South Holt 40
No stats reported.
Maryville 60 Cameron 34
Rylee Vierthaler had 16 points, Jalea Price pitched in 14 and Anastyn Pettlon added 12 for Maryville in the win.