(KMAland) -- Shenandoah, Atlantic, Tri-Center and Heelan all advanced in regional girls basketball action on Saturday.

TT 3A-1: Shenandoah 53 Clarinda 51 

Sidda Rodewald scored 18 points to lead Shenandoah in a game heard on KMA-FM 99.1. Check the Local Sports News Page for the complete recap.

TT 3A-1: Panorama 72 Red Oak 33 

Payten Bass scored 11 points for Red Oak in the defeat.

TT 3A-1: Atlantic 65 Greene County 29 

Haley Rasmussen scored 28 points and became the all-time leading scorer in Atlantic 5-on-5 history.

TT 2A-5: East Sac County 74 IKM-Manning 69 — OT 

Alexa Ahrenholtz scored 30 points and reached 1,000 for her career to lead IKM-Manning in the defeat. Bianca Cadwell added 12 for the Wolves. 

MRC: Sioux City East 43 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 38 

Kayla Benson, Taylor Drent and Kyley Vondrak all scored 10 points for Sioux City East in the victory.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Regular Season 

Missouri River Conference  

Abraham Lincoln 58 Thomas Jefferson 26

Sioux City East 43 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 38

Area Missouri 

DeKalb 45 Nodaway-Holt 32

Stanberry 49 Milan 42

North Andrew 49 Maysville 45

