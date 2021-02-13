(KMAland) -- Shenandoah, Atlantic, Tri-Center and Heelan all advanced in regional girls basketball action on Saturday.
TT 3A-1: Shenandoah 53 Clarinda 51
Sidda Rodewald scored 18 points to lead Shenandoah in a game heard on KMA-FM 99.1. Check the Local Sports News Page for the complete recap.
TT 3A-1: Panorama 72 Red Oak 33
Payten Bass scored 11 points for Red Oak in the defeat.
TT 3A-1: Atlantic 65 Greene County 29
Haley Rasmussen scored 28 points and became the all-time leading scorer in Atlantic 5-on-5 history.
TT 2A-5: East Sac County 74 IKM-Manning 69 — OT
Alexa Ahrenholtz scored 30 points and reached 1,000 for her career to lead IKM-Manning in the defeat. Bianca Cadwell added 12 for the Wolves.
MRC: Sioux City East 43 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 38
Kayla Benson, Taylor Drent and Kyley Vondrak all scored 10 points for Sioux City East in the victory.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Girls Tournament Trail
Class 2A Region 5
East Sac County 74 IKM-Manning 69 — OT
Interstate 35 37 West Central Valley 30
Class 2A Region 8
Lawton-Bronson 68 Missouri Valley 25
Tri-Center 50 MVAOCOU 41
Class 3A Region 1
Cherokee 77 Kuemper Catholic 40
Atlantic 65 Greene County 29
Panorama 72 Red Oak 33
Shenandoah 53 Clarinda 51
Class 3A Region 6
West Lyon 50 Okoboji 24
MOC-Floyd Valley 56 Sheldon 30
Bishop Heelan Catholic 62 OABCIG 38
Sioux Center 45 Spirit Lake 17
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Regular Season
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 58 Thomas Jefferson 26
Sioux City East 43 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 38
Area Missouri
DeKalb 45 Nodaway-Holt 32
Stanberry 49 Milan 42
North Andrew 49 Maysville 45