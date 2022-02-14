Glenwood Rams

(KMAland) -- Glenwood snapped Platte Valley's 52-game win streak, Weeping Water moved on in Nebraska tournament trail action and East Atchison nabbed a win in KMAland girls hoops on Monday.

NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS C2 SUBDISTRICT 1 (Tournament Trail)

Weeping Water 52 Cornerstone Christian 17

NON-CONFERENCE

Glenwood 64 Platte Valley 49 

Glenwood snapped the Platte Valley 52-game win streak.

AREA MISSOURI 

East Atchison 58 Worth County 23

Natalie Hedlund had another big night for East Atchison with 27 points in the victory. Keena Merriweather added 10 points.

Ali Brown led Worth County with eight points.

Cameron 51 Maryville 49 

Anastyn Pettlon (22 points) and Rylee Vierthaler (20 points) combined on 42 points to lead Maryville in the tight defeat. 

Area Nebraska 

Beatrice 45 Plattsmouth 15

