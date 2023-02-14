(KMAland) -- North Andrew, Platte Valley, King City and Stanberry were among the winners in KMAland girls basketball on Tuesday. Check out the full rundown below.
AREA MISSOURI
North Andrew 38 Rock Port 29
Cassidy Brittain had 16 points to lead North Andrew in the win.
Addy Maifield had 12 points for Rock Port.
Platte Valley 63 North Harrison 22
Sarah Langford and Brylie Angle scored 12 points each and Maggie Collins put in 10 for Platte Valley in the win.
St. Joseph Christian 73 Nodaway Valley 47
No stats reported.
King City 33 North Nodaway 22
No stats reported.
Stanberry 60 Maysville 32
Amelia Wallace scored 30 points and Kiley Mattson added nine for Stanberry in the win.
Savannah at Benton
No score reported.
South Harrison 59 Albany 35
No stats reported.