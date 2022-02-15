KMAland Basketball.jpg

(KMAland) -- There were 22 teams between Iowa and Nebraska tournament trail action that advanced in KMAland girls hoops on Tuesday. View the full recap below.

IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 2 (Tournament Trail)

Newell-Fonda 75 Boyer Valley 22 

Leah Cooper had nine points for Boyer Valley in the defeat. 

Audubon 59 Ankeny Christian Academy 35 

Jaci Christensen posted 26 points and Aleah Hermansen finished with 21 to lead Audubon in the dominant win.

Remsen St. Mary’s 63 Glidden-Ralston 18 

Paige Klocke led the way for Glidden-Ralston with six points. 

Woodbine 74 Coon Rapids-Bayard 39 

Nicole Hoefer had 22 points while Charlie Pryor added 19 and Addison Erickson hit for 15 to lead Woodbine in the dominant win.

IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 7 (Tournament Trail)

Southeast Warren 48 Wayne 46 

Josie Hartman had 20 points to lead Southeast Warren in the tight win.

Martensdale-St. Marys 65 Lynnville-Sully 40 

Campbell German led four players in double figures with 15 points for the Blue Devils in teh win. Sophia Shannon added 14, Anna Parrott chipped in 11 with eight rebounds and Brynnly German tallied 10 points, nine boards, nine assists and five steals.

Lamoni 66 Twin Cedars 36 

Reese Potter led Lamoni with 18 points while Abby Martin had 13, Taylor Henson put in 12 and Cameron Martin scored 10.

Other 1A-7 Scores 

North Mahaska 63 Grand View Christian 30

IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 8 (Tournament Trail)

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 54 Sidney 40 (On KMAX-Stream) 

East Mills 49 Lenox 39 (On KMA 960)

Stanton 39 Fremont-Mills 22 

Jenna Stephens led the way for Stanton with 11 points while Marleigh Johnson just missed a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds. Abby Burke posted eight points and seven rebounds. 

CAM 54 St. Albert 45 (On KMAX-Stream)

IOWA CLASS 2A REGION 7 (Tournament Trail) 

Central Decatur 51 Pleasantville 44 

Hallee Hamilton had 20 points and six rebounds while Harrisen Bevan posted 11 points with eight rebounds to lead Central Decatur in the win.

Nodaway Valley 76 Woodward-Granger 53 

Maddax DeVault led the way for Nodaway Valley with 26 points. Lindsey Davis chipped in 23 for the Wolverines in the dominant win.

Other 2A-7 Scores

Panorama 61 Interstate 35, Truro 26

Earlham 40 Van Meter 37

IOWA CLASS 2A REGION 8 (Tournament Trail)

Treynor 57 Kuemper Catholic 43 

Clara Teigland scored 17 points and Alexa Schwartz added 14 to lead Treynor in the win.

Cate Mayhall topped Kuemper Catholic with 12 points. Frannie Glynn finished with 10.

IKM-Manning 47 Logan-Magnolia 31 

Mabel Langel led IKM-Manning with 13 points while Morgan Hansen and Macie Doyel added 11 each for the Wolves.

Logan-Magnolia’s Mya Moss scored 12 points in the loss.

Other 2A-8 Scores

West Central Valley 39 ACGC 26

Underwood 60 AHSTW 41

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 SUBDISTRICT 2 (Tournament Trail)

Syracuse 54 Conestoga 26

Ashland-Greenwood 43 Louisville 30

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 SUBDISTRICT 3 (Tournament Trail)

Auburn 42 Johnson County Central 23

Fairbury 40 Falls City 36

NEBRASKA CLASS C2 SUBDISTRICT 1 (Tournament Trail)

Yutan 36 Weeping Water 19

Lourdes Central Catholic 73 Omaha Christian Academy 28

NEBRASKA CLASS C2 SUBDISTRICT 3 (Tournament Trail)

Freeman 38 Wilber-Clatonia 27

Centennial 55 Palmyra 37

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 SUBDISTRICT 1 (Tournament Trail)

Johnson-Brock 69 Pawnee City 13

Southern vs. Humboldt-TRS

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 SUBDISTRICT 2 (Tournament Trail)

Elmwood-Murdock 71 Cedar Bluffs 3

Archbishop Bergan 64 Mead 40

NEBRASKA CLASS D2 SUBDISTRICT 1 (Tournament Trail)

Falls City Sacred Heart 54 Lewiston 19

Sterling 60 Diller-Odell 36

AREA MISSOURI 

East Atchison 59 Union Star 25 

Natalie Hedlund had a big night for East Atchison with 29 points. 

Other Area Missouri Scores

North Andrew 57 Rock Port 26

South Holt at Platte Valley 

DeKalb 42 Nodaway Valley 40

North Nodaway 48 King City 39

Northeast Nodaway at Osborn/Stewartsville 

Stanberry 56 Maysville 30

