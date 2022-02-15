(KMAland) -- There were 22 teams between Iowa and Nebraska tournament trail action that advanced in KMAland girls hoops on Tuesday. View the full recap below.
IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 2 (Tournament Trail)
Newell-Fonda 75 Boyer Valley 22
Leah Cooper had nine points for Boyer Valley in the defeat.
Audubon 59 Ankeny Christian Academy 35
Jaci Christensen posted 26 points and Aleah Hermansen finished with 21 to lead Audubon in the dominant win.
Remsen St. Mary’s 63 Glidden-Ralston 18
Paige Klocke led the way for Glidden-Ralston with six points.
Woodbine 74 Coon Rapids-Bayard 39
Nicole Hoefer had 22 points while Charlie Pryor added 19 and Addison Erickson hit for 15 to lead Woodbine in the dominant win.
IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 7 (Tournament Trail)
Southeast Warren 48 Wayne 46
Josie Hartman had 20 points to lead Southeast Warren in the tight win.
Martensdale-St. Marys 65 Lynnville-Sully 40
Campbell German led four players in double figures with 15 points for the Blue Devils in teh win. Sophia Shannon added 14, Anna Parrott chipped in 11 with eight rebounds and Brynnly German tallied 10 points, nine boards, nine assists and five steals.
Lamoni 66 Twin Cedars 36
Reese Potter led Lamoni with 18 points while Abby Martin had 13, Taylor Henson put in 12 and Cameron Martin scored 10.
Other 1A-7 Scores
North Mahaska 63 Grand View Christian 30
IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 8 (Tournament Trail)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 54 Sidney 40 (On KMAX-Stream)
View the complete recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
East Mills 49 Lenox 39 (On KMA 960)
View the complete recap from Ryan Matheny at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Stanton 39 Fremont-Mills 22
Jenna Stephens led the way for Stanton with 11 points while Marleigh Johnson just missed a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds. Abby Burke posted eight points and seven rebounds.
CAM 54 St. Albert 45 (On KMAX-Stream)
View the complete recap from Derek Martin at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
IOWA CLASS 2A REGION 7 (Tournament Trail)
Central Decatur 51 Pleasantville 44
Hallee Hamilton had 20 points and six rebounds while Harrisen Bevan posted 11 points with eight rebounds to lead Central Decatur in the win.
Nodaway Valley 76 Woodward-Granger 53
Maddax DeVault led the way for Nodaway Valley with 26 points. Lindsey Davis chipped in 23 for the Wolverines in the dominant win.
Other 2A-7 Scores
Panorama 61 Interstate 35, Truro 26
Earlham 40 Van Meter 37
IOWA CLASS 2A REGION 8 (Tournament Trail)
Treynor 57 Kuemper Catholic 43
Clara Teigland scored 17 points and Alexa Schwartz added 14 to lead Treynor in the win.
Cate Mayhall topped Kuemper Catholic with 12 points. Frannie Glynn finished with 10.
IKM-Manning 47 Logan-Magnolia 31
Mabel Langel led IKM-Manning with 13 points while Morgan Hansen and Macie Doyel added 11 each for the Wolves.
Logan-Magnolia’s Mya Moss scored 12 points in the loss.
Other 2A-8 Scores
West Central Valley 39 ACGC 26
Underwood 60 AHSTW 41
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 SUBDISTRICT 2 (Tournament Trail)
Syracuse 54 Conestoga 26
Ashland-Greenwood 43 Louisville 30
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 SUBDISTRICT 3 (Tournament Trail)
Auburn 42 Johnson County Central 23
Fairbury 40 Falls City 36
NEBRASKA CLASS C2 SUBDISTRICT 1 (Tournament Trail)
Yutan 36 Weeping Water 19
Lourdes Central Catholic 73 Omaha Christian Academy 28
NEBRASKA CLASS C2 SUBDISTRICT 3 (Tournament Trail)
Freeman 38 Wilber-Clatonia 27
Centennial 55 Palmyra 37
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 SUBDISTRICT 1 (Tournament Trail)
Johnson-Brock 69 Pawnee City 13
Southern vs. Humboldt-TRS
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 SUBDISTRICT 2 (Tournament Trail)
Elmwood-Murdock 71 Cedar Bluffs 3
Archbishop Bergan 64 Mead 40
NEBRASKA CLASS D2 SUBDISTRICT 1 (Tournament Trail)
Falls City Sacred Heart 54 Lewiston 19
Sterling 60 Diller-Odell 36
AREA MISSOURI
East Atchison 59 Union Star 25
Natalie Hedlund had a big night for East Atchison with 29 points.
Other Area Missouri Scores
North Andrew 57 Rock Port 26
South Holt at Platte Valley
DeKalb 42 Nodaway Valley 40
North Nodaway 48 King City 39
Northeast Nodaway at Osborn/Stewartsville
Stanberry 56 Maysville 30