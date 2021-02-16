Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley.jpg
Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley

(KMAland) -- Maddax DeVault had a monster night for Nodaway Valley, Underwood survived a scared from Tri-Center, AHSTW rolled and Mount Ayr won a defensive battle in Tuesday night's girls tournament trail action. 

TT 1A-4: St. Albert 57 Fremont-Mills 36

Allie Petry had a double-double with 23 points and 11 boards to push the Saintes into a regional semifinal. The complete recap from this game can be found at our Local Sports Page. 

TT 1A-8: Stanton 63 Lamoni 25

It was another stellar performance for Jenna Stephens, who scored 22 points. The complete recap can be found at our Local Sports Page. 

TT 2A-8: Underwood 65 Tri-Center 64 -- OT 

The Eagles' third victory over Tri-Center this season was an overtime thriller, led by Aliyah Humphrey's 17 points. Leah Hall and Alizabeth Jacobsen added 15 and 13, respectively. Kendra Kuck posted seven. Presley Pogge led Tri-Center with 27 points. Madison Ausdemore added 19.

TT 1A-4: Woodbine 67 Riverside 38

Nicole Hoefer had 17 to pace Woodbine. Alyssa Schafer scored 11. Addison Erickson, Nicole Sherer, Grace Moores and Alexa Steinkuhler posted eight apiece. Riverside was led in the loss by eight points from Macy Woods.

TT 2A-5: AHSTW 57 Interstate 35 24

Kailey Jones scored 21 points and hauled in eight boards. Claire Denning had 19. Claire Harris did a little bit of everything with five points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals.

TT 2A-5: Nodaway Valley 64 East Sac County 33 

Maddax DeVault splashed 37 points. Lexi Shike pitched in 14 in the victory for the Wolverines. 

TT 1A-8: Exira-EHK 64 Murray 31

Quinn Grubbs and Macy Emgarten had 26 and 25, respectively. Emgarten's 25-point performance came off six three-pointers. Teryn Shields paced Murray with eight points. 

TT 1A-4 Kingsley-Pierson 63 Boyer Valley 38

Katelyn Nielsen paced Boyer Valley with 19 points. 

MO: East Atchison 58 Union Star 31 

Mercedes Parshall scored 14. Natalie Hedlund had 12. 

NE: Louisville 76 Boys Town 16

Avery Heilig had 20 for the Lions. Jaylin Gaston tallied 11. Ella Johnson muscled 10. 

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Girls Tournament Trail

Iowa Class 1A Region 2 — Quarterfinals 

Newell-Fonda 100 St. Edmond 17 

Audubon 45 Glidden-Ralston 40 

CAM 61 Southeast Warren 46

Paton-Churdan 62 Martensdale-St. Marys 41

Iowa Class 1A Region 4 — Quarterfinals 

Kingsley-Pierson 63 Boyer Valley 38 

Woodbine 67 Riverside 38

Logan-Magnolia def. East Mills 

St. Albert 57 Fremont-Mills 36

Iowa Class 1A Region 8 — Quarterfinals 

Exira-EHK 64 Murray 31  

Stanton 63 Lamoni 25

Lenox 66 Moravia 41 

Sigourney 57 Wayne 34 

Iowa Class 2A Region 5 — Quarterfinals 

Nodaway Valley 64  East Sac County 33 

South Central Calhoun 47 ACGC 39 

AHSTW 57 Interstate 35 24 

Mount Ayr 40 Central Decatur 28 

Iowa Class 2A Region 8 — Quarterfinals 

Hinton at West Monona

Underwood 65 Tri-Center 64 -- OT

South O’Brien 55 Ridge View 50 

Nebraska Class B Subdistrict 3 (at Ashland-Greenwood)

Ashland-Greenwood 69 Plattsmouth, 24 

Waverly 42 Platteview 26 

Nebraska Class B Subdistrict 4 (at Norris)

Norris 57 Nebraska City 12 

Crete 44 Beatrice 37

Nebraska Class C1 Subdistrict 3 (at Louisville) 

Louisville 76 Boys Town 16 

Roncalli Catholic 44 Conestoga 33 

Nebraska Class C2 Subdistrict 1 (at Freeman) 

Freeman 44 Tri County 21

Johnson County Central 41 Wilber-Clatonia 31 

Nebraska Class C2 Subdistrict 2 (at Lourdes Central Catholic) 

Palmyra 64 Cornerstone Christian 36 

Nebraska Class D1 Subdistrict 2 (at Weeping Water) 

Weeping Water 50 Humboldt-TRS 33

Southern 44 Johnson-Brock 29 

Nebraska Class D2 Subdistrict 1 (at Falls City Sacred Heart) 

Falls City Sacred Heart 74 Lewiston 32

Sterling 55 Diller-Odell 39

Area Missouri 

East Atchison 58 Union Star 31

Nodaway-Holt 48 Mound City 41 

Platte Valley 35 South Holt 26

DeKalb 61 West Nodaway 36

North Nodaway at King City 

Stewartsville-Osborn at Northeast Nodaway 

 

