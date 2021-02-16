(KMAland) -- Maddax DeVault had a monster night for Nodaway Valley, Underwood survived a scared from Tri-Center, AHSTW rolled and Mount Ayr won a defensive battle in Tuesday night's girls tournament trail action.
TT 1A-4: St. Albert 57 Fremont-Mills 36
Allie Petry had a double-double with 23 points and 11 boards to push the Saintes into a regional semifinal. The complete recap from this game can be found at our Local Sports Page.
TT 1A-8: Stanton 63 Lamoni 25
It was another stellar performance for Jenna Stephens, who scored 22 points. The complete recap can be found at our Local Sports Page.
TT 2A-8: Underwood 65 Tri-Center 64 -- OT
The Eagles' third victory over Tri-Center this season was an overtime thriller, led by Aliyah Humphrey's 17 points. Leah Hall and Alizabeth Jacobsen added 15 and 13, respectively. Kendra Kuck posted seven. Presley Pogge led Tri-Center with 27 points. Madison Ausdemore added 19.
TT 1A-4: Woodbine 67 Riverside 38
Nicole Hoefer had 17 to pace Woodbine. Alyssa Schafer scored 11. Addison Erickson, Nicole Sherer, Grace Moores and Alexa Steinkuhler posted eight apiece. Riverside was led in the loss by eight points from Macy Woods.
TT 2A-5: AHSTW 57 Interstate 35 24
Kailey Jones scored 21 points and hauled in eight boards. Claire Denning had 19. Claire Harris did a little bit of everything with five points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals.
TT 2A-5: Nodaway Valley 64 East Sac County 33
Maddax DeVault splashed 37 points. Lexi Shike pitched in 14 in the victory for the Wolverines.
TT 1A-8: Exira-EHK 64 Murray 31
Quinn Grubbs and Macy Emgarten had 26 and 25, respectively. Emgarten's 25-point performance came off six three-pointers. Teryn Shields paced Murray with eight points.
TT 1A-4 Kingsley-Pierson 63 Boyer Valley 38
Katelyn Nielsen paced Boyer Valley with 19 points.
MO: East Atchison 58 Union Star 31
Mercedes Parshall scored 14. Natalie Hedlund had 12.
NE: Louisville 76 Boys Town 16
Avery Heilig had 20 for the Lions. Jaylin Gaston tallied 11. Ella Johnson muscled 10.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Girls Tournament Trail
Iowa Class 1A Region 2 — Quarterfinals
Newell-Fonda 100 St. Edmond 17
Audubon 45 Glidden-Ralston 40
CAM 61 Southeast Warren 46
Paton-Churdan 62 Martensdale-St. Marys 41
Iowa Class 1A Region 4 — Quarterfinals
Kingsley-Pierson 63 Boyer Valley 38
Woodbine 67 Riverside 38
Logan-Magnolia def. East Mills
St. Albert 57 Fremont-Mills 36
Iowa Class 1A Region 8 — Quarterfinals
Exira-EHK 64 Murray 31
Stanton 63 Lamoni 25
Lenox 66 Moravia 41
Sigourney 57 Wayne 34
Iowa Class 2A Region 5 — Quarterfinals
Nodaway Valley 64 East Sac County 33
South Central Calhoun 47 ACGC 39
AHSTW 57 Interstate 35 24
Mount Ayr 40 Central Decatur 28
Iowa Class 2A Region 8 — Quarterfinals
Hinton at West Monona
Underwood 65 Tri-Center 64 -- OT
South O’Brien 55 Ridge View 50
Nebraska Class B Subdistrict 3 (at Ashland-Greenwood)
Ashland-Greenwood 69 Plattsmouth, 24
Waverly 42 Platteview 26
Nebraska Class B Subdistrict 4 (at Norris)
Norris 57 Nebraska City 12
Crete 44 Beatrice 37
Nebraska Class C1 Subdistrict 3 (at Louisville)
Louisville 76 Boys Town 16
Roncalli Catholic 44 Conestoga 33
Nebraska Class C2 Subdistrict 1 (at Freeman)
Freeman 44 Tri County 21
Johnson County Central 41 Wilber-Clatonia 31
Nebraska Class C2 Subdistrict 2 (at Lourdes Central Catholic)
Palmyra 64 Cornerstone Christian 36
Nebraska Class D1 Subdistrict 2 (at Weeping Water)
Weeping Water 50 Humboldt-TRS 33
Southern 44 Johnson-Brock 29
Nebraska Class D2 Subdistrict 1 (at Falls City Sacred Heart)
Falls City Sacred Heart 74 Lewiston 32
Sterling 55 Diller-Odell 39
Area Missouri
East Atchison 58 Union Star 31
Nodaway-Holt 48 Mound City 41
Platte Valley 35 South Holt 26
DeKalb 61 West Nodaway 36
North Nodaway at King City
Stewartsville-Osborn at Northeast Nodaway