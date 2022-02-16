(KMAland) -- LC, Creston, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, LeMars and Sioux City West were winners in KMAland girls tournament trail action on Wednesday.
IOWA CLASS 3A REGION 7 (Tournament Trail)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 49 Atlantic 25
Emma Salker had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the win.
Des Moines Christian 39 Harlan 27
Raegen Wicks scored 14 points for Harlan in the defeat.
IOWA CLASS 4A REGION 1 (Tournament Trail)
LeMars 58 Humboldt 47
Sarah Brown scored 15 points, and Lexi Hurd had 11 for LeMars in the win.
Other 4A-1 Scores
Gilbert 78 Storm Lake 27
IOWA CLASS 4A REGION 8 (Tournament Trail)
Lewis Central 49 Carroll 27 (On KMA-FM 99.1)
Find the complete recap from Derek Martin at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Creston 59 Denison-Schleswig 56
Doryn Paup poured in 31 points while Bri Fields added 18 for Creston in the tight road win.
Denison-Schleswig’s Kira Langenfeld had 16 points and Kiana Schulz put in 13.
IOWA CLASS 5A REGION 1 (Tournament Trail)
Fort Dodge 47 Sioux City North 36
IOWA CLASS 5A REGION 2 (Tournament Trail)
Sioux City West 51 Abraham Lincoln 36 (On KMA 960)
Find the complete recap from Ethan Hewett at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.