(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Treynor, AL, Heelan, LeMars, Auburn, Elmwood-Murdock, Lourdes Central Catholic and Syracuse all advanced in KMAland girls tournament trail action on Wednesday.
Haley Rasmussen scored 15 points and broke the single-season scoring record. Jada Jensen added 14 while Maycie Waters had 10 for the Trojans.
TT 3A-6: Bishop Heelan Catholic 48 Sioux Center 43 — OT
Brooklyn Stanley had 15 points to lead Heelan in the win.
MO: Maryville 70 Cameron 49
Serena Sundell had 19 points while Rylee Vierthaler posted 16, Anastyn Pettlon had 14 and Ava Dumke finished with 12.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Girls Tournament Trail
Iowa Class 2A Region 8 — Quarterfinals
Treynor 54 Lawton-Bronson 40
Iowa Class 3A Region 1 — Semifinals
Panorama 60 Shenandoah 13
Cherokee 63 Atlantic 48
Iowa Class 3A Region 6 — Semifinals
Bishop Heelan Catholic 48 Sioux Center 43 — OT
West Lyon 47 MOC-Floyd Valley 38
Iowa Class 4A Region 1 — First Round
Lewis Central 65 Carroll 46
LeMars 60 Storm Lake 22
Iowa Class 5A Region 1 — First Round
Ames 63 Sioux City West 52
Iowa Class 5A Region 2 — First Round
Abraham Lincoln 58 Thomas Jefferson 39
Iowa Class 5A Region 4 — First Round
Fort Dodge 80 Sioux City North 32
Nebraska Class B Subdistrict 3 — Final
Waverly 48 Ashland-Greenwood 39
Nebraska Class C1 Subdistrict 1 (at Syracuse)
Syracuse 48 Falls City 24
Auburn 34 Fairbury 33
Nebraska Class C2 Subdistrict 2 (at Lourdes Central Catholic)
Lourdes Central Catholic 61 Palmyra 43
Omaha Brownell Talbot 39 Omaha Christian Academy 35
Nebraska Class D1 Subdistrict 1 (at Archbishop Bergan)
Archbishop Bergan 40 Mead 27
Elmwood-Murdock 47 Yutan 28
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Regular Season
Area Missouri
Mid-Buchanan 48 East Atchison 39
Rock Port 60 West Nodaway 32
DeKalb 63 North Nodaway 45
Worth County 40 North Harrison 28
Maryville 70 Cameron 49