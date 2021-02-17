Lewis Central Titans

(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Treynor, AL, Heelan, LeMars, Auburn, Elmwood-Murdock, Lourdes Central Catholic and Syracuse all advanced in KMAland girls tournament trail action on Wednesday.

TT 3A-1: Panorama 60 Shenandoah 13 

TT 3A-1: Cherokee 63 Atlantic 48 

Haley Rasmussen scored 15 points and broke the single-season scoring record. Jada Jensen added 14 while Maycie Waters had 10 for the Trojans.

TT 3A-6: Bishop Heelan Catholic 48 Sioux Center 43 — OT 

Brooklyn Stanley had 15 points to lead Heelan in the win.

MO: Maryville 70 Cameron 49 

Serena Sundell had 19 points while Rylee Vierthaler posted 16, Anastyn Pettlon had 14 and Ava Dumke finished with 12.

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Girls Tournament Trail

Iowa Class 2A Region 8 — Quarterfinals 

Treynor 54 Lawton-Bronson 40

Iowa Class 3A Region 1 — Semifinals 

Panorama 60 Shenandoah 13

Cherokee 63 Atlantic 48

Iowa Class 3A Region 6 — Semifinals 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 48 Sioux Center 43 — OT

West Lyon 47 MOC-Floyd Valley 38

Iowa Class 4A Region 1 — First Round 

Lewis Central 65 Carroll 46

LeMars 60 Storm Lake 22

Iowa Class 5A Region 1 — First Round 

Ames 63 Sioux City West 52

Iowa Class 5A Region 2 — First Round 

Abraham Lincoln 58 Thomas Jefferson 39

Iowa Class 5A Region 4 — First Round 

Fort Dodge 80 Sioux City North 32

Nebraska Class B Subdistrict 3 — Final 

Waverly 48 Ashland-Greenwood 39

Nebraska Class C1 Subdistrict 1 (at Syracuse) 

Syracuse 48 Falls City 24

Auburn 34 Fairbury 33

Nebraska Class C2 Subdistrict 2 (at Lourdes Central Catholic) 

Lourdes Central Catholic 61 Palmyra 43

Omaha Brownell Talbot 39 Omaha Christian Academy 35

Nebraska Class D1 Subdistrict 1 (at Archbishop Bergan) 

Archbishop Bergan 40 Mead 27

Elmwood-Murdock 47 Yutan 28

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Regular Season

Area Missouri 

Mid-Buchanan 48 East Atchison 39

Rock Port 60 West Nodaway 32

DeKalb 63 North Nodaway 45

Worth County 40 North Harrison 28

Maryville 70 Cameron 49

