(KMAland) -- Syracuse, Johnson-Brock and Sacred Heart won subdistrict finals, Jackie Cline reached 1,000 career points for North Nodaway and more from the night in KMAland girls hoops on Thursday. View the full recap below.
NEBRASKA SUBDISTRICT FINALS
Syracuse, Johnson-Brock and Falls City Sacred Heart all advanced to district finals with wins in subdistrict final play. View all the scores below:
C1-2: Syracuse 53 Ashland-Greenwood 38
C1-3: Fairbury 42 Auburn 36 — 2 OT
C2-1: Yutan 38 Lourdes Central Catholic 37
D1-1: Johnson-Brock 34 Southern 32
D1-2: Archbishop Bergan 57 Elmwood-Murdock 55 — 3 OT
D2-1: Falls City Sacred Heart 55 Sterling 47
AREA MISSOURI
North Nodaway 69 Union Star 66
Jackie Cline went over 1,000 career points to lead North Nodaway in the tight win.
Maysville 51 Worth County 21
Ali Brown scored 13 points for Worth County in the loss.
Other Area Missouri Scores
South Holt 55 Mound City 22
Stanberry 61 Gallatin 26
Maryville 66 Savannah 40