Jackie Cline 1k points
Photo: North Nodaway Lady Mustangs/Twitter

(KMAland) -- Syracuse, Johnson-Brock and Sacred Heart won subdistrict finals, Jackie Cline reached 1,000 career points for North Nodaway and more from the night in KMAland girls hoops on Thursday. View the full recap below.

NEBRASKA SUBDISTRICT FINALS 

Syracuse, Johnson-Brock and Falls City Sacred Heart all advanced to district finals with wins in subdistrict final play. View all the scores below:

C1-2: Syracuse 53 Ashland-Greenwood 38

C1-3: Fairbury 42 Auburn 36 — 2 OT

C2-1: Yutan 38 Lourdes Central Catholic 37

D1-1: Johnson-Brock 34 Southern 32

D1-2: Archbishop Bergan 57 Elmwood-Murdock 55 — 3 OT

D2-1: Falls City Sacred Heart 55 Sterling 47

AREA MISSOURI 

North Nodaway 69 Union Star 66 

Jackie Cline went over 1,000 career points to lead North Nodaway in the tight win.

Maysville 51 Worth County 21 

Ali Brown scored 13 points for Worth County in the loss.

Other Area Missouri Scores

South Holt 55 Mound City 22

Stanberry 61 Gallatin 26

Maryville 66 Savannah 40

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.