(KMAland) -- Stanton, Treynor, Underwood, Nodaway Valley, Martensdale-St. Marys and Exira/EHK all moved on in KMAland girls tournament trail action on Friday. View the full rundown below.
IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 2 (Tournament Trail)
Newell-Fonda 75 Audubon 39
Remsen St. Mary’s 69 Woodbine 45
IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 7 (Tournament Trail)
Martensdale-St. Marys 69 Lamoni 49
Campbell German finished with 24 points to lead Martensdale-St. Marys. Jackie Kleve put in 14 and Anna Parrott added 13 for the Blue Devis.
Abby Martin had 17 points for Lamoni in the defeat. Cameron Martin put in 13.
Other 1A-7 Scores
North Mahaska 56 Southeast Warren 34
IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 8 (Tournament Trail)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 58 East Mills 40 (On KMA 960)
Stanton 56 CAM 47 (On KMA-FM 99.1)
Find the complete recaps from Ryan Matheny and Derek Martin at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
IOWA CLASS 2A REGION 7 (Tournament Trail)
Nodaway Valley 67 Earlham 50
Maddax DeVault scored 28 points to lead Nodaway Valley in the win. Lindsey Davis put in 18 for the Wolverines.
Other 2A-7 Scores
Panorama 57 Central Decatur 28
IOWA CLASS 2A REGION 8 (Tournament Trail)
Treynor 45 West Central Valley 34
Clara Teigland finished with 23 points while Alexa Schwartz had 12 for Treynor in the victory.
Underwood 61 IKM-Manning 20 (On KMAX-Stream)
Find the complete recap from Ethan Hewett at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.