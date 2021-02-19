(KMAland) -- St. Albert, AHSTW, Treynor, Underwood, Lenox, Nodaway Valley, CAM and Exira/EHK all moved one win from the state tournament on Friday in KMAland girls hoops.
TT 1A-8: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53 Stanton 43
Marleigh Johnson had 14 points while Jenna Stephens put in 13 for Stanton in the defeat.
TT 1A-2: Newell-Fonda 78 Audubon 36
Aleah Hermansen had 20 points for Audubon in the loss.
TT 2A-5: AHSTW 59 Mount Ayr 29
Kailey Jones poured in 27 points, reached 1,000 for her career and nabbed 11 rebounds to lead AHSTW in a game heard on KMA 960. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
TT 2A-8: Treynor 63 West Monona 46
Mandy Stogdill hit eight 3-pointers and scored 30 points to lead Treynor in the victory. Clara Teigland added 11 while Alyssa Kellar put in 10.
TT 2A-8: Underwood 48 South O’Brien 45
Kendra Kuck put in 21 points for Underwood in the win heard on KMAX-Stream. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
TT 1A-8: Lenox 52 Sigourney 33
Cassidy Nelson finished with 24 points for Lenox in a win heard on KMA-FM 99.1. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
TT 2A-5: Nodaway Valley 61 South Central Calhoun 58 — OT
Maddax DeVault scored 37 points while Lexi Shike had 14 for Nodaway Valley in the narrow escape.
TT 1A-2: CAM 60 Paton-Churdan 53
Eva Steffensen had 19 points and four assists while Zoey Baylor finished with 10 points for CAM in the victory.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Tournament Trail
Class 1A Region 2 – Semifinals
Newell-Fonda 78 Audubon 36
CAM 60 Paton-Churdan 53
Class 1A Region 4 – Semifinals
Kingsley-Pierson 69 Woodbine 45
St. Albert 48 Logan-Magnolia 37
Class 1A Region 8 – Semifinals
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53 Stanton 43
Lenox 52 Sigourney 33
Class 2A Region 5 – Semifinals
Nodaway Valley 61 South Central Calhoun 58 — OT
AHSTW 59 Mount Ayr 29
Class 2A Region 8 – Semifinals
Treynor 63 West Monona 46
Underwood 48 South O’Brien 45