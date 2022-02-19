(KMAland) -- Six KMAland girls basketball teams advanced along the tournament trail on Saturday. Check out the full recap below.
IOWA CLASS 3A REGIONAL FINALS (Tournament Trail)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56 Des Moines Christian 38
Maddie Hinkel scored 21 points, and Emma Salker put in 16 to lead Sergeant BLuff-Luton in the win.
Other 3A Regional Finals
West Lyon 45 Forest City 33
Clear Lake 56 Estherville Lincoln Central 41
Davenport Assumption 44 Mid-Prairie 32
Roland-Story 63 West Marshall 35
Ballard 72 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 29
Unity Christian 85 Cherokee 54
Center Point-Urbana 40 Vinton-Shellsburg 38
IOWA CLASS 4A REGION 1 (Tournament Trail)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 50 LeMars 45
Zoe Wittkop led LeMars with 15 points and Sarah Brown had 14 in the loss.
Other 4A-1 Scores
Spencer 66 Gilbert 64
IOWA CLASS 4A REGION 8 (Tournament Trail)
Glenwood 60 Lewis Central 57 (On KMA 960)
View the complete recap from Derek Martin at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Winterset 64 Creston 49
Bri Fields scored 21 points and Doryn Paup had 16 for Creston in the loss.
IOWA CLASS 5A REGION 1 (Tournament Trail)
Johnston 87 Thomas Jefferson 11
Des Moines North 57 Fort Dodge 47
IOWA CLASS 5A REGION 2 (Tournament Trail)
Sioux City East 50 Sioux City West 35
Alex Flattery had 17 points, five rebounds and five steals while Kayla Benson added 12 points and five steals. Kyley Vondrak pitched in 11 points, and Taylor Drent posted five points and 12 rebounds.
Other 5A-2 Scores
Ankeny Centennial 73 Marshalltown 22
MISSOURI CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16 (Tournament Trail)
East Atchison 48 King City 40 (On KMAX-Stream)
Nodaway Valley 66 Albany 24 (On KMAX-Stream)
View the complete recaps from Ethan Hewett at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.