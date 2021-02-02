(KMAland) -- Big wins for Griswold, AHSTW, Treynor, Nodaway Valley, CAM and many more in KMAland girls hoops on Tuesday.
H-10: Atlantic 77 Red Oak 40
Haley Rasmussen poured in 36 points to lead Atlantic. Jada Jensen chipped in 18 for the Trojans.
NC: Millard South 107 Glenwood 83
Elle Scarborough scored 26 points to reach the 1,000-point milestone while Madison Camden put in 22 for Glenwood. Jenna Hopp also scored 18 points and Coryl Matheny finished with 10 points and six rebounds for the Rams.
CORNER: Griswold 35 East Mills 26
McKenna Wiechman scored 18 points while Josie Mundorf had 10 for Griswold.
CORNER: Sidney 62 Essex 35
Sidney pulled away from a nine-point game at halftime with a 23-4 third period.
Elise Dailey had 10 points and nine rebounds for Essex.
CORNER: Stanton 43 Fremont-Mills 35
Jenna Stephens had 22 points while Hope Ogletree added eight points and six steals for Stanton in the win.
WIC: Audubon 56 IKM-Manning 46
Aleah Hermansen put in 21 points and grabbed six rebounds for Audubon in the victory. Jaci Christensen added 18 points and 11 rebounds and was honored as the school’s all-time leader in rebounds.
WIC: AHSTW 45 Logan-Magnolia 44
Claire Harris scored 15 points, including a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer. Kailey Jones added 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Vikings.
Emilie Thompson scored 12 points for Logan-Magnolia.
WIC: Riverside 32 Missouri Valley 22
Franee Maher had 10 points for Riverside in the victory.
Carlie Winchester put in nine points to lead Missouri Valley.
POI: Bedford 55 Southwest Valley 51
Kennedy Weed hit four 3-pointers and scored 20 points while Kelly Weed had three treys and 13 points of her own. Emily Baker added six points, 12 rebounds and five blocks.
Maggie Haer had 19 points and Halle Pearson put in 13 points to lead Southwest Valley in the defeat. Norah Lund added 12 points for the Timberwolves.
POI: Nodaway Valley 59 Mount Ayr 42
Maddax DeVault had 20 points and Lindsey Davis finished with 19 to lead Nodaway Valley in a game heard on the KMAX-Stream. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
POI: Southeast Warren 66 Martensdale-St. Marys 49
Josie Hartman and Alivia Ruble scored 23 points each and combined for 12 rebounds to lead Southeast Warren.
Kylie Keller topped Martensdale-St. Marys with 14 points while Brynnly German had 11.
RVC: CAM 59 Woodbine 54
Eva Steffensen had 19 points and six assists for CAM in the win. Zoey Baylor added 11 points of her own.
RVC: Paton-Churdan 70 Glidden-Ralston 36
Gretchen Wallace topped Glidden-Ralston with 16 points in the defeat.
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 56 West Harrison 29
Brynn Bass scored 20 points and Mia Leighty finished with 11 for Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Haley Koch scored 14 points for West Harrison.
BLUE: Mormon Trail 54 Orient-Macksburg 34
Skylar Watsabaugh had 32 points, 25 rebounds, four blocks and three assists for Mormon Trail. Mia Shanks added 14 points in the win.
FRONTIER: Boys Town 51 Heartland Christian 23
Sarah Stile had nine points and 11 rebounds for Heartland Christian.
MO: East Atchison 44 Northeast Nodaway 9
Morgan Parshall had 11 points while Claire Martin and Natalie Hedlund added 10 each for East Atchison.
MO: Maryville 60 Lathrop 43
Serena Sundell led Maryville with 35 points.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan 88 Kuemper Catholic 45
Corner Conference
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 38 Underwood 24
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur 59 Wayne 46
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 57 Ar-We-Va 32
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 51 Thomas Jefferson 26
Sioux City East 54 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41
LeMars 54 Sioux City North 26
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal 48 Melcher-Dallas 33
Moravia 49 Seymour 24
Non-Conference/Other
Denison-Schleswig 55 Spencer 41
Area Missouri
Rock Port 59 Union Star 41
Platte Valley 74 Mound City 17
South Holt 61 West Nodaway 30
North Andrew 33 St. Joseph Christian 28
Worth County 39 King City 27
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City 36 Plattsmouth 23
Syracuse 52 Douglas County West 27
Louisville 41 Yutan 31
Ashland-Greenwood 56 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 42
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Falls City Sacred Heart 56 Pawnee City 34
Southern 45 Diller-Odell 18
Sterling 46 Johnson-Brock 20
Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Humboldt-TRS