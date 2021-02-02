Claire Harris, AHSTW.jpg

Claire Harris, AHSTW

(KMAland) -- Big wins for Griswold, AHSTW, Treynor, Nodaway Valley, CAM and many more in KMAland girls hoops on Tuesday.

H-10: Atlantic 77 Red Oak 40 

Haley Rasmussen poured in 36 points to lead Atlantic. Jada Jensen chipped in 18 for the Trojans. 

NC: Millard South 107 Glenwood 83 

Elle Scarborough scored 26 points to reach the 1,000-point milestone while Madison Camden put in 22 for Glenwood. Jenna Hopp also scored 18 points and Coryl Matheny finished with 10 points and six rebounds for the Rams.

CORNER: Griswold 35 East Mills 26 

McKenna Wiechman scored 18 points while Josie Mundorf had 10 for Griswold.

CORNER: Sidney 62 Essex 35 

Sidney pulled away from a nine-point game at halftime with a 23-4 third period.

Elise Dailey had 10 points and nine rebounds for Essex.

CORNER: Stanton 43 Fremont-Mills 35 

Jenna Stephens had 22 points while Hope Ogletree added eight points and six steals for Stanton in the win. 

WIC: Audubon 56 IKM-Manning 46 

Aleah Hermansen put in 21 points and grabbed six rebounds for Audubon in the victory. Jaci Christensen added 18 points and 11 rebounds and was honored as the school’s all-time leader in rebounds.

WIC: AHSTW 45 Logan-Magnolia 44 

Claire Harris scored 15 points, including a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer. Kailey Jones added 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Vikings.

Emilie Thompson scored 12 points for Logan-Magnolia.

WIC: Riverside 32 Missouri Valley 22 

Franee Maher had 10 points for Riverside in the victory.

Carlie Winchester put in nine points to lead Missouri Valley.

POI: Bedford 55 Southwest Valley 51 

Kennedy Weed hit four 3-pointers and scored 20 points while Kelly Weed had three treys and 13 points of her own. Emily Baker added six points, 12 rebounds and five blocks.

Maggie Haer had 19 points and Halle Pearson put in 13 points to lead Southwest Valley in the defeat. Norah Lund added 12 points for the Timberwolves.

POI: Nodaway Valley 59 Mount Ayr 42 

Maddax DeVault had 20 points and Lindsey Davis finished with 19 to lead Nodaway Valley in a game heard on the KMAX-Stream. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

POI: Southeast Warren 66 Martensdale-St. Marys 49 

Josie Hartman and Alivia Ruble scored 23 points each and combined for 12 rebounds to lead Southeast Warren.

Kylie Keller topped Martensdale-St. Marys with 14 points while Brynnly German had 11.

RVC: CAM 59 Woodbine 54 

Eva Steffensen had 19 points and six assists for CAM in the win. Zoey Baylor added 11 points of her own.

RVC: Paton-Churdan 70 Glidden-Ralston 36 

Gretchen Wallace topped Glidden-Ralston with 16 points in the defeat.

RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 56 West Harrison 29 

Brynn Bass scored 20 points and Mia Leighty finished with 11 for Coon Rapids-Bayard.

Haley Koch scored 14 points for West Harrison.

BLUE: Mormon Trail 54 Orient-Macksburg 34 

Skylar Watsabaugh had 32 points, 25 rebounds, four blocks and three assists for Mormon Trail. Mia Shanks added 14 points in the win.

FRONTIER: Boys Town 51 Heartland Christian 23 

Sarah Stile had nine points and 11 rebounds for Heartland Christian.

MO: East Atchison 44 Northeast Nodaway 9

Morgan Parshall had 11 points while Claire Martin and Natalie Hedlund added 10 each for East Atchison.

MO: Maryville 60 Lathrop 43 

Serena Sundell led Maryville with 35 points.

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Atlantic 77 Red Oak 40

Harlan 88 Kuemper Catholic 45

Corner Conference

Griswold 35 East Mills 26

Sidney 62 Essex 35

Stanton 43 Fremont-Mills 35 

Western Iowa Conference

Audubon 56 IKM-Manning 46

AHSTW 45 Logan-Magnolia 44

Riverside 32 Missouri Valley 22

Treynor 38 Underwood 24

Pride of Iowa Conference

Bedford 55 Southwest Valley 51

Nodaway Valley 59 Mount Ayr 42

Central Decatur 59 Wayne 46

Southeast Warren 66 Martensdale-St. Marys 49

Rolling Valley Conference

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 57 Ar-We-Va 32

CAM 59 Woodbine 54

Paton-Churdan 70 Glidden-Ralston 36

Coon Rapids-Bayard 56 West Harrison 29

Missouri River Conference

Bishop Heelan Catholic 51 Thomas Jefferson 26

Sioux City East 54 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41

LeMars 54 Sioux City North 26

Bluegrass Conference

Mormon Trail 54 Orient-Macksburg 34

Diagonal 48 Melcher-Dallas 33

Moravia 49 Seymour 24

Non-Conference/Other

Millard South 107 Glenwood 83

Denison-Schleswig 55 Spencer 41

Brownell-Talbot 51 Heartland Christian 23

Area Missouri

East Atchison 44 Northeast Nodaway 9

Rock Port 59 Union Star 41

Platte Valley 74 Mound City 17

South Holt 61 West Nodaway 30

North Andrew 33 St. Joseph Christian 28

Worth County 39 King City 27

Maryville 60 Lathrop 43

Area Nebraska

Nebraska City 36 Plattsmouth 23

Syracuse 52 Douglas County West 27

Louisville 41 Yutan 31

Ashland-Greenwood 56 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 42

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Falls City Sacred Heart 56 Pawnee City 34

Southern 45 Diller-Odell 18

Sterling 46 Johnson-Brock 20

Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Humboldt-TRS

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.