(KMAland) -- Sidney, Lenox, CAM and Mound City were winners while Auburn, Elmwood-Murdock, Lourdes Central Catholic & Johnson-Brock all advanced to tourney finals in KMAland girls basketball on Thursday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Glenwood 49 St. Albert 45
Jenna Hopp finished with 23 points and 17 rebounds for Glenwood in the win. Find the complete recap from the game linked here.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Treynor had three players score in double figures on their way to the win. Find the complete recap from the game linked here.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62 Thomas Jefferson 21
Payton Hardy had 17 points while Payton Schermerhorn added 12 and Alexa Trover had 11 for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Taryn Gant led Thomas Jefferson with nine points.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Melcher-Dallas 47 Seymour 24
Addison Wadle scored 18 points and Maddy DeJong added 10 for Melcher-Dallas in the win.
Gracie Peck led Seymour with six points.
NON-CONFERENCE
Sidney 60 Southwest Valley 51
Ava Osborn had 22 points and four steals and Kaden Payne pitched in 17 points for Sidney in the win. Aunika Hayes pitched in 11 for the Cowgirls.
Maggie Haer led the way for Southwest Valley with 18 points. Mackenzie Fast scored 15 for the Timberwolves.
Logan-Magnolia 41 Ar-We-Va 19
Mya Moss had 13 points and Greylan Hornbeck added nine for Logan-Magnolia.
Maggie Ragaller led the way for Ar-We-Va with seven points.
CAM 64 Audubon 41
Meredith Rich dropped in 24 points while Reese Snyder and Eva Steffensen pitched in 10 apiece for CAM.
Madison Steckler led Audubon with 12 points. Kade Sporrer pitched in 10.
Boyer Valley 64 IKM-Manning 56
Sylvia Sullivan had 18 points for Boyer Valley in the victory. Jess O’Day and Mariah Falkena pitched in 13 apiece, and Lauren Malone finished with 11 for the Bulldogs.
Abbagail Neilheisel had 16 points, Anna Stangl tallied 13 and Morgan Hanson pitched in 10 for IKM-Manning.
Diagonal 56 East Union 40
Anna Newton scored 25 points and Taylor Lumbard pitched in 14 for Diagonal in teh victory.
Kayli Shade had 17 points and Noelle McKnight finished with 15 for East Union.
Lenox 65 Lamoni 41
Izzy Curtis had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Zoey Reed finished with 19 points and five assists for Lenox in the win. Sadie Cox added 16 points and 14 rebounds.
Taylor Henson led Lamoni with 23 points.
Chariton 47 Wayne 25
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 49 ACGC 37
Breeley Clayburg had 17 points and 13 rebounds while Malia Clayburg pitched in 15 points and 10 boards for Coon Rapids-Bayard in the win.
Glidden-Ralston 42 Madrid 36
Paige Klocke scored 17 points and went over 1,000 career points and 600 career rebounds in the win for Glidden-Ralston. Tiela Janssen tallied 10 points for the Wildcats.
Paton-Churdan 43 Colo-Nesco 41
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 64 Western Christian 28
Jada Newberg scored 19 points while Brooklyn Stanley had 12, Kenley Meis added 11 and Abby Lee had 10 for Heelan.
Saydel 44 Twin Cedars 41
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
AREA MISSOURI
Mound City 63 Maysville 39
Sydney Meadows scored 17 points and Elizabeth Laukemper added 16 for Mound City.
North Andrew 49 South Holt 20
Cassidy Brittain had 18 points and Madison Lillard posted 17 for North Andrew in the win.
Mylee Prussman scored 10 points for South Holt.
King City 50 Stewartsville-Osborn 16
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
AREA NEBRASKA
Raymond Central 62 Nebraska City 21
Tarryn Godsey scored 14 points for Nebraska City.
Duchesne Academy 60 Plattsmouth 35
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
Ashland-Greenwood 44 Lincoln Lutheran 41 — OT
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
Yutan 59 Syracuse 18
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Semifinal: Auburn 47 Falls City 34
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
Semifinal: Elmwood-Murdock 56 Weeping Water 17
Tatum Backemeyer had a huge night with 22 points while Laney Frahm added 12 for Elmwood-Murdock in the dominant win.
Kiera Brack and Kalison Miller both had five points for the Indians.
Consolation: Palmyra 57 Mead 17
Kayley Thompson led Palmyra with 11 points. Kinsley Havranek added nine.
Consolation: Freeman 33 Johnson County Central 24
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Semifinal: Lourdes Central Catholic 41 Falls City Sacred Heart 40 — OT
Jenna Box had 11 points and Sofia Fulton added 10 for Lourdes Central Catholic in the big win.
DeLanie Witt, Jentry Lechtenberg and Jessica Wertenberger all had 10 points for Falls City Sacred Heart.
Semifinal: Johnson-Brock 40 Lewiston 33
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.