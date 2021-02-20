High School Basketball

(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Creston, Harlan, Denison-Schleswig, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, and Sioux City East all moved on in girls tournament trail action on Saturday.

TT 4A-1: Glenwood 73 Lewis Central 40 

Jenna Hopp scored 16 points for Glenwood in the win heard on KMA-FM 99.1. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

TT 4A-8: Harlan 74 Spencer 61

Claire Schmitz had 24 points to lead Harlan in the win. Brecken Van Baale added 16 and Jocelyn Cheek put in 13.

TT 4A-8: Denison-Schleswig 52 Boone 45 

Hannah Neemann scored 17 points while Paige Andersen added 13 and Ellie Magnuson put in 10 for Denison-Schleswig.

TT 5A-4: Sioux City East 63 Fort Dodge 53  

Kayla Benson scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Sioux City East. Megan Callahan added 14 points while Taylor Drent put in 10.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Girls Tournament Trail 

Iowa Class 3A Regional Finals 

West Lyon 47 Bishop Heelan Catholic 41

Cherokee 74 Panorama 46

Unity Christian 52 Estherville Lincoln Central 27

Roland-Story 38 Des Moines Christian 29

Clear Lake 59 Williamsburg 29

Waukon 60 Osage 37

Assumption 49 Solon 36

West Burlington 47 West Liberty 45

Iowa Class 4A Region 1 — Semifinals 

Glenwood 73 Lewis Central 40

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46 LeMars 29

Iowa Class 4A Region 3 — Semifinals 

Creston 62 Norwalk 56

Dallas Center-Grimes 52 ADM 39

Iowa Class 4A Region 8 — Semifinals 

Denison-Schleswig 52 Boone 45

Harlan 74 Spencer 61

Iowa Class 5A Region 2 — Semifinals 

Indianola 73 Abraham Lincoln 59 

Johnston 71 Des Moines Lincoln 22

Iowa Class 5A Region 4 — Semifinals 

Sioux City East 63 Fort Dodge 53

Southeast Polk 85 Marshalltown 17

Nebraska Class B District Finals 

Skutt Catholic 65 Ashland-Greenwood 44

Norris 78 South Sioux City 39

Elkhorn North 61 Hastings 60

Crete 40 Waverly 31

York 57 Blair 52

Scottsbluff 49 Elkhorn 37

Bennington 53 Beatrice 48

Gross Catholic 42 Northwest 38

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD -- Regular Season

Area Missouri 

Maryville 64 Jefferson City 63

Platte Valley 59 Wellington-Napoleon 44

