(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Creston, Harlan, Denison-Schleswig, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, and Sioux City East all moved on in girls tournament trail action on Saturday.
TT 4A-1: Glenwood 73 Lewis Central 40
Jenna Hopp scored 16 points for Glenwood in the win heard on KMA-FM 99.1. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
TT 4A-8: Harlan 74 Spencer 61
Claire Schmitz had 24 points to lead Harlan in the win. Brecken Van Baale added 16 and Jocelyn Cheek put in 13.
TT 4A-8: Denison-Schleswig 52 Boone 45
Hannah Neemann scored 17 points while Paige Andersen added 13 and Ellie Magnuson put in 10 for Denison-Schleswig.
TT 5A-4: Sioux City East 63 Fort Dodge 53
Kayla Benson scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Sioux City East. Megan Callahan added 14 points while Taylor Drent put in 10.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Girls Tournament Trail
Iowa Class 3A Regional Finals
West Lyon 47 Bishop Heelan Catholic 41
Cherokee 74 Panorama 46
Unity Christian 52 Estherville Lincoln Central 27
Roland-Story 38 Des Moines Christian 29
Clear Lake 59 Williamsburg 29
Waukon 60 Osage 37
Assumption 49 Solon 36
West Burlington 47 West Liberty 45
Iowa Class 4A Region 1 — Semifinals
Glenwood 73 Lewis Central 40
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46 LeMars 29
Iowa Class 4A Region 3 — Semifinals
Creston 62 Norwalk 56
Dallas Center-Grimes 52 ADM 39
Iowa Class 4A Region 8 — Semifinals
Denison-Schleswig 52 Boone 45
Harlan 74 Spencer 61
Iowa Class 5A Region 2 — Semifinals
Indianola 73 Abraham Lincoln 59
Johnston 71 Des Moines Lincoln 22
Iowa Class 5A Region 4 — Semifinals
Sioux City East 63 Fort Dodge 53
Southeast Polk 85 Marshalltown 17
Nebraska Class B District Finals
Skutt Catholic 65 Ashland-Greenwood 44
Norris 78 South Sioux City 39
Elkhorn North 61 Hastings 60
Crete 40 Waverly 31
York 57 Blair 52
Scottsbluff 49 Elkhorn 37
Bennington 53 Beatrice 48
Gross Catholic 42 Northwest 38
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD -- Regular Season
Area Missouri
Maryville 64 Jefferson City 63
Platte Valley 59 Wellington-Napoleon 44