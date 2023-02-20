Maryville Spoofhounds Logo

(KMAland) -- Maryville was a winner over Savannah in KMAland girls basketball action Monday.

AREA MISSOURI 

Maryville 55 Savannah 27 

Rylee Vierthaler had 19 points for Maryville in the win.

