MSHSAA.jpg
Buy Now

(KMAland) -- East Atchison, Nodaway-Holt, South Holt, North Nodaway, North Andrew and Worth County advanced in KMAland girls tournament trail action on Monday.

TT MO 2-16: East Atchison 52 Rock Port 37  

Natalie Hedlund scored 17 points with 11 rebounds while Morgan Parshall had 12 points and six steals to lead East Atchison in a game heard on KMA-FM 99.1. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

TT MO 1-16: Nodaway-Holt 45 West Nodaway 39 

Shaina Culp reached 1,000 career points to lead Nodaway-Holt in the win.

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail 

Missouri Class 1 District 15 — First Round 

Worth County 64 Winston 40

DeKalb 58 Union Star 48

Pattonsburg 57 St. Joseph Christian 36

Missouri Class 1 District 16 — First Round 

Nodaway-Holt 45 West Nodaway 39

South Holt 48 Northeast Nodaway 26

North Nodaway 52 Mound City 34

Missouri Class 2 District 16 — First Round 

North Andrew 47 King City 35

East Atchison 52 Rock Port 37 

Albany 50 Princeton 26

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.