(KMAland) -- Eight tickets were punched to Des Moines in 4A and 5A while Stanberry and Nodaway Valley advanced in the Missouri tournament trail to highlight girls hoops on Tuesday.

IOWA CLASS 4A REGIONAL FINALS

Central DeWitt 53 Clear Creek-Amana 44

Dallas Center-Grimes 56 ADM 34

Benton 57 Grinnell 51

Bondurant-Farrar 71 Indianola 36

Cedar Rapids Xavier 58 Keokuk 36

IOWA CLASS 5A REGIONAL FINALS 

Dowling Catholic 50 Waukee Northwest 29

Iowa City High 59 Linn-Mar 51

Pleasant Valley 71 Cedar Rapids Washington 66

MISSOURI CLASS 1 DISTRICT 15 SEMIFINALS

St. Joseph Christian 58 Pattonsburg 46

Stanberry 40 DeKalb 30

MISSOURI CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16 SEMIFINALS

Bishop LeBlond 71 East Atchison 51 (On KMAX-Stream)

Nodaway Valley 42 North Andrew 38 (On KMAX-Stream)

