(KMAland) -- Eight tickets were punched to Des Moines in 4A and 5A while Stanberry and Nodaway Valley advanced in the Missouri tournament trail to highlight girls hoops on Tuesday.
IOWA CLASS 4A REGIONAL FINALS
Central DeWitt 53 Clear Creek-Amana 44
Dallas Center-Grimes 56 ADM 34
Benton 57 Grinnell 51
Bondurant-Farrar 71 Indianola 36
Cedar Rapids Xavier 58 Keokuk 36
IOWA CLASS 5A REGIONAL FINALS
Dowling Catholic 50 Waukee Northwest 29
Iowa City High 59 Linn-Mar 51
Pleasant Valley 71 Cedar Rapids Washington 66
MISSOURI CLASS 1 DISTRICT 15 SEMIFINALS
St. Joseph Christian 58 Pattonsburg 46
Stanberry 40 DeKalb 30
MISSOURI CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16 SEMIFINALS
Bishop LeBlond 71 East Atchison 51 (On KMAX-Stream)
Nodaway Valley 42 North Andrew 38 (On KMAX-Stream)
Find the complete recaps from Ethan Hewett at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.