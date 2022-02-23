IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- A total of 24 state tournament spots were clinched while Platte Valley and Mound City won in Missouri to highlight girls tournament trail action on Wednesday. 

IOWA CLASS 1A REGIONAL FINALS

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 63 Stanton 47 (On KMAX-Stream)

North Mahaska 46 Martensdale-St. Marys 39

Martensdale-St. Marys was outscored 18-4 in the final period to fall just short of a return to state. Brynnly German had 15 points to lead the Blue Devils in the loss.

Other 1A Regional Final Scores

MMCRU 49 Storm Lake St. Mary’s 31

Baxter 87 Springville 54

Bishop Garrigan 74 Riceville 33

Burlington Notre Dame 83 English Valleys 22

Newell-Fonda 72 Remsen St. Mary’s 43

North Linn 62 East Buchanan 41

IOWA CLASS 2A REGIONAL FINALS 

Underwood 35 Treynor 21 (On KMAX-Stream)

Panorama 45 Nodaway Valley 32 

Maddax DeVault had 13 points for Nodaway Valley in the defeat.

Other Class 2A Regional Final Scores

Cascade 42 Bellevue 32

South Central Calhoun 54 Sibley-Ocheyedan 51

Dike-New Hartford 75 West Fork 21

Central Lyon 67 Ridge View 41

Regina Catholic 63 Mediapolis 51

Denver 51 Aplington-Parkersburg 43

IOWA CLASS 4A REGIONAL FINALS 

Glenwood 76 Winterset 43 (On KMA 960)

Other Class 4A Regional Final Scores 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 67 Spencer 42

Waverly-Shell Rock 40 North Polk 34

IOWA CLASS 5A REGIONAL FINALS

Ankeny Centennial 46 Sioux City East 41

Johnston 60 Des Moines North 46

Des Moines Roosevelt 49 Ankeny 47

WDM Valley 50 Iowa City West 30

Waterloo West 75 Southeast Polk 52

MISSOURI CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16 

Platte Valley 65 Mound City 11

South Holt 39 North Nodaway 38

