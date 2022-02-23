(KMAland) -- A total of 24 state tournament spots were clinched while Platte Valley and Mound City won in Missouri to highlight girls tournament trail action on Wednesday.
IOWA CLASS 1A REGIONAL FINALS
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 63 Stanton 47 (On KMAX-Stream)
Find the complete recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
North Mahaska 46 Martensdale-St. Marys 39
Martensdale-St. Marys was outscored 18-4 in the final period to fall just short of a return to state. Brynnly German had 15 points to lead the Blue Devils in the loss.
Other 1A Regional Final Scores
MMCRU 49 Storm Lake St. Mary’s 31
Baxter 87 Springville 54
Bishop Garrigan 74 Riceville 33
Burlington Notre Dame 83 English Valleys 22
Newell-Fonda 72 Remsen St. Mary’s 43
North Linn 62 East Buchanan 41
IOWA CLASS 2A REGIONAL FINALS
Underwood 35 Treynor 21 (On KMAX-Stream)
Find the complete recap from Derek Martin at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Panorama 45 Nodaway Valley 32
Maddax DeVault had 13 points for Nodaway Valley in the defeat.
Other Class 2A Regional Final Scores
Cascade 42 Bellevue 32
South Central Calhoun 54 Sibley-Ocheyedan 51
Dike-New Hartford 75 West Fork 21
Central Lyon 67 Ridge View 41
Regina Catholic 63 Mediapolis 51
Denver 51 Aplington-Parkersburg 43
IOWA CLASS 4A REGIONAL FINALS
Glenwood 76 Winterset 43 (On KMA 960)
Find the complete recap from Ryan Matheny at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other Class 4A Regional Final Scores
Bishop Heelan Catholic 67 Spencer 42
Waverly-Shell Rock 40 North Polk 34
IOWA CLASS 5A REGIONAL FINALS
Ankeny Centennial 46 Sioux City East 41
Johnston 60 Des Moines North 46
Des Moines Roosevelt 49 Ankeny 47
WDM Valley 50 Iowa City West 30
Waterloo West 75 Southeast Polk 52
MISSOURI CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16
Platte Valley 65 Mound City 11
South Holt 39 North Nodaway 38