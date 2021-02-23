Harlan state photo 2021
Photo: @HCSDActivities/Twitter

(KMAland) -- Glenwood and Harlan both advanced to the girls state basketball tournament with wins on Tuesday night.

The Rams (19-3) will play as the top seed in the 4A tournament next Tuesday, March 2nd at 11:00 AM against Wahlert Catholic (13-9). Harlan (17-5) grabbed the No. 7 seed and will meet No. 2 Ballard (21-1) later that day at 3:00.

View the latest state pairings, including full brackets for 3A, 4A and 5A linked here

Check out a rundown from Tuesday night’s action below.

4A: Glenwood 74 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51 

Glenwood made 14 3-pointers in a game heard on KMA 960. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

4A: Harlan 52 Denison-Schleswig 43 

Harlan advanced to stat behind 17 points from Macie Leinen and 12 from Brecken Van Baale. 

Paige Andersen had 15 points for Denison-Schleswig. 

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Tournament Trail

Iowa Class 4A Regional Finals

Glenwood 74 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51

Harlan 52 Denison-Schleswig 43

Dallas Center-Grimes 50 Creston 28

Ballard 55 North Polk 35

North Scott 69 Fairfield 41

Central DeWitt 46 Marion 35

Wahlert Catholic 52 Waverly-Shell Rock 46

Bondurant-Farrar 47 Grinnell 42

Iowa Class 5A Regional Finals

Southeast Polk 54 Sioux City East 25

Waukee 78 Ankeny 57

Johnston 84 Indianola 61

Waterloo West 64 Iowa City High 51

Ankeny Centennial 44 Des Moines Roosevelt 42

Iowa City West 69 Davenport North 54

Cedar Falls 58 WDM Valley 49

Dowling Catholic 44 Cedar Rapids Washington 42

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.