(KMAland) -- Glenwood and Harlan both advanced to the girls state basketball tournament with wins on Tuesday night.
The Rams (19-3) will play as the top seed in the 4A tournament next Tuesday, March 2nd at 11:00 AM against Wahlert Catholic (13-9). Harlan (17-5) grabbed the No. 7 seed and will meet No. 2 Ballard (21-1) later that day at 3:00.
View the latest state pairings, including full brackets for 3A, 4A and 5A linked here.
Check out a rundown from Tuesday night’s action below.
4A: Glenwood 74 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51
Glenwood made 14 3-pointers in a game heard on KMA 960. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
4A: Harlan 52 Denison-Schleswig 43
Harlan advanced to stat behind 17 points from Macie Leinen and 12 from Brecken Van Baale.
Paige Andersen had 15 points for Denison-Schleswig.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Tournament Trail
Iowa Class 4A Regional Finals
Glenwood 74 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51
Harlan 52 Denison-Schleswig 43
Dallas Center-Grimes 50 Creston 28
Ballard 55 North Polk 35
North Scott 69 Fairfield 41
Central DeWitt 46 Marion 35
Wahlert Catholic 52 Waverly-Shell Rock 46
Bondurant-Farrar 47 Grinnell 42
Iowa Class 5A Regional Finals
Southeast Polk 54 Sioux City East 25
Waukee 78 Ankeny 57
Johnston 84 Indianola 61
Waterloo West 64 Iowa City High 51
Ankeny Centennial 44 Des Moines Roosevelt 42
Iowa City West 69 Davenport North 54
Cedar Falls 58 WDM Valley 49
Dowling Catholic 44 Cedar Rapids Washington 42