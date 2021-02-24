East Atchison Wolves

(KMAland) -- Three KMAland conference teams moved to the girls state tournament in Iowa while East Atchison, Stanberry, Platte Valley and South Holt moved on in Missouri on Wednesday. 

Treynor, Nodaway Valley and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton were the winners in Iowa. The Wolverines advanced to their first state tournament and will play a 2A state quarterfinal against North Linn next Tuesday at 9:00.

Meanwhile, Treynor edged past Underwood to set up their own 2A quarterfinal against undefeated Dike-New Hartford next Wednesday at 10:00 AM. Finally, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton will play in a 1A state quarterfinal next Wednesday at 4:00 against MMCRU.

View the complete state basketball brackets linked here and Wednesday night’s results below.

1A: Kingsley-Pierson 64 St. Albert 44 

Pearl Reisz scored 22 points for St. Albert in the defeat heard on KMAX-Stream2. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

2A: Treynor 40 Underwood 38 

Mandy Stogdill hit a pair of late free throws to send Treynor to victory in a game heard on KMA-FM 99.1. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

2A: Nodaway Valley 55 AHSTW 33 

Nodaway Valley scored 22 of the first 24 points on their way to a win on KMA 960. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page. 

1A: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 66 Lenox 56 

Tatum Grubbs (30) and Macy Emgarten (20) combined on 50 points to send Exira/EHK to state on KMAX-Stream1. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Tournament Trail

Iowa Class 1A Regional Finals

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 66 Lenox 56

Kingsley-Pierson 64 St. Albert 44

Newell-Fonda 75 CAM 37

Bishop Garrigan 63 BCLUW 31

Montezuma 62 Collins-Maxwell 44

Saint Ansgar 56 Turkey Valley 46

Springville 65 Burlington Notre Dame 57

MMCRU 53 Westwood 43

Iowa Class 2A Regional Finals

Nodaway Valley 55 AHSTW 33

Treynor 40 Underwood 38

Maquoketa Valley 43 Beckman Catholic 37

Grundy Center 51 Denver 44

West Branch 62 Regina Catholic 39

North Linn 54 Bellevue 36

Dike-New Hartford 72 West Hancock 30

Rock Valley 40 Emmetsburg 22

Missouri Class 1 District 15 Semifinals

Stanberry 59 Worth County 29

DeKalb 52 Pattonsburg 37

Missouri Class 1 District 16 Semifinals

Platte Valley 65 Nodaway-Holt 16

South Holt 55 North Nodaway 37

Missouri Class 2 District 16 Semifinals

Bishop LeBlond 51 North Andrew 37

East Atchison 38 Albany 31

