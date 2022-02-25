KMAland Basketball.jpg

(KMAland) -- Platte Valley won a district title in Missouri while Falls City Sacred Heart, Elmwood-Murdock and Sterling qualified for state in Nebraska.

Check out the full KMAland girls basketball scoreboard below. 

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL (2/25)

Missouri Girls Class 1 District Championships

District 15: St. Joseph Christian 51 Stanberry 36 

District 16: Platte Valley 50 South Holt at Mound City 22 

Nebraska Girls Class B District Finals 

Elkhorn North 63 McCook 38 

Skutt Catholic 69 Holdredge 18 

Waverly 50 Scottsbluff 48 

Adams Central 61 Platteview 34 

York 33 Northwest 28 

Blair 41 Sidney 35 

Nebraska Girls Class C1 District Finals

Lincoln Lutheran 38 Fairbury 18 

Broken Bow 60 Gross Catholic at Aurora 29 

North Bend Central 58 Ainsworth 32 

Grand Island Central Catholic 48 Chase County at North Platte 35 

BRLD 41 Wahoo 38 

Gothenburg 36 Milford 29 

St. Paul 42 Columbus Scotus 35 

Malcolm 46 Syracuse 36 

Nebraska Girls Class C2 District Finals 

Hastings St. Cecilia 50 Centennial 17 

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 44 Norfolk Catholic 30 

Bridgeport 59 North Central 46

Crofton 53 Superior 41 

Ponca 57 Pender 41 

Sutton 57 Amherst 44 

Elkhorn Valley 40 Yutan 19 

Oakland-Craig 49 Gordon-Rushville 36

Nebraska Girls Class D1 District Finals 

Elmwood-Murdock 58. McCool Junction 28 

Archbishop Bergan 61 Plainview 34 

Hartington Cedar Catholic 55 Ravenna 33 

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 45 Overton 39

Shelton 42 Cambridge 23

Nebraska Christian 47 Alma 36

Niobrara/Verdigre 55 Johnson-Brock 43

BDS 63 Elgin Publin/Pope John 57 – OT 

Nebraska Girls Class D2 District Finals 

Falls City Sacred Heart 63 Osceola 23 

Humphrey St. Francis 65 Sandhills/Thedford 42

St. Mary’s 56 Exeter-Milligan 32

Anselmo-Merna 27 Parkview Christian 26

Sterling 65 South Platte 33 

Crawford 49 Silver Lake 47

Diller-Odell 65 Wauneta Palisade 43 

Wynot 44 Maywood-Hayes Center 33 

