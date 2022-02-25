(KMAland) -- Platte Valley won a district title in Missouri while Falls City Sacred Heart, Elmwood-Murdock and Sterling qualified for state in Nebraska.
Check out the full KMAland girls basketball scoreboard below.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL (2/25)
Missouri Girls Class 1 District Championships
District 15: St. Joseph Christian 51 Stanberry 36
District 16: Platte Valley 50 South Holt at Mound City 22
Nebraska Girls Class B District Finals
Elkhorn North 63 McCook 38
Skutt Catholic 69 Holdredge 18
Waverly 50 Scottsbluff 48
Adams Central 61 Platteview 34
York 33 Northwest 28
Blair 41 Sidney 35
Nebraska Girls Class C1 District Finals
Lincoln Lutheran 38 Fairbury 18
Broken Bow 60 Gross Catholic at Aurora 29
North Bend Central 58 Ainsworth 32
Grand Island Central Catholic 48 Chase County at North Platte 35
BRLD 41 Wahoo 38
Gothenburg 36 Milford 29
St. Paul 42 Columbus Scotus 35
Malcolm 46 Syracuse 36
Nebraska Girls Class C2 District Finals
Hastings St. Cecilia 50 Centennial 17
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 44 Norfolk Catholic 30
Bridgeport 59 North Central 46
Crofton 53 Superior 41
Ponca 57 Pender 41
Sutton 57 Amherst 44
Elkhorn Valley 40 Yutan 19
Oakland-Craig 49 Gordon-Rushville 36
Nebraska Girls Class D1 District Finals
Elmwood-Murdock 58. McCool Junction 28
Archbishop Bergan 61 Plainview 34
Hartington Cedar Catholic 55 Ravenna 33
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 45 Overton 39
Shelton 42 Cambridge 23
Nebraska Christian 47 Alma 36
Niobrara/Verdigre 55 Johnson-Brock 43
BDS 63 Elgin Publin/Pope John 57 – OT
Nebraska Girls Class D2 District Finals
Falls City Sacred Heart 63 Osceola 23
Humphrey St. Francis 65 Sandhills/Thedford 42
St. Mary’s 56 Exeter-Milligan 32
Anselmo-Merna 27 Parkview Christian 26
Sterling 65 South Platte 33
Crawford 49 Silver Lake 47
Diller-Odell 65 Wauneta Palisade 43
Wynot 44 Maywood-Hayes Center 33