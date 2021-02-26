NSAA Logo

(KMAland) -- Syracuse, Lourdes Central Catholic, Weeping Water, Elmwood-Murdock, Sacred Heart and Sterling all moved to the girls state tournament in Nebraska.

Meanwhile, Stanberry and Platte Valley also advanced to state sectionals in Missouri. Check out the full rundown from girls hoops on Friday below.

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail

Missouri District Championships 

Class 1 District 15: Stanberry 53 DeKalb 33

Class 1 District 16: Platte Valley 58 South Holt 20

Class 2 District 16: Bishop LeBlond 54 East Atchison 38

Class C1 District Finals 

Grand Island Central Catholic 38 Louisville 30

Syracuse 48 O’Neill 44

Sidney 43 Auburn 24

Winnebago 51 Malcolm 49

Lincoln Lutheran 31 Gothenburg 23

Hastings St. Cecilia 30 Bishop Neumann 26

Broken Bow 31 Columbus Scotus 21

North Bend Central 40 West Point-Beemer 29

Class C2 District Finals  

Lourdes Central Catholic 47 Ravenna 40

Crofton 62 Freeman 16

Wood River 62 South Loup 43

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 53 Norfolk Catholic 42

Bridgeport 52 Clarkson/Leigh 44

Ponca 28 Cross County 23

BRLD 54 North Central 42

Centennial 49 Sutton 46 — OT

Class D1 District Finals 

Weeping Water 49 Central Valley 23

Elmwood-Murdock 33 North Platte St. Patrick’s 30

Pleasanton 68 Dundy County Stratton 35

Hartington Cedar Catholic 36 Summerland 30

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56 Meridian 35

Archbishop Bergan 63 Southern 37

BDS 41 Anselmo-Merna 36

South Platte 39 Shelton 31

Class D2 District Finals 

Falls City Sacred Heart 58 Lawrence-Nelson 31

Sterling 78 Wauneta-Palisade 61

Humphrey St. Francis 81 Garden County 16

CWC 50 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 35

Mullen 63 Loomis 53

Exeter-Milligan 48 Nebraska Christian 39

Wynot 64 Sioux County 37

Maywood-Hayes Center 47 Diller-Odell 39

