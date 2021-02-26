(KMAland) -- Syracuse, Lourdes Central Catholic, Weeping Water, Elmwood-Murdock, Sacred Heart and Sterling all moved to the girls state tournament in Nebraska.
Meanwhile, Stanberry and Platte Valley also advanced to state sectionals in Missouri. Check out the full rundown from girls hoops on Friday below.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail
Missouri District Championships
Class 1 District 15: Stanberry 53 DeKalb 33
Class 1 District 16: Platte Valley 58 South Holt 20
Class 2 District 16: Bishop LeBlond 54 East Atchison 38
Class C1 District Finals
Grand Island Central Catholic 38 Louisville 30
Syracuse 48 O’Neill 44
Sidney 43 Auburn 24
Winnebago 51 Malcolm 49
Lincoln Lutheran 31 Gothenburg 23
Hastings St. Cecilia 30 Bishop Neumann 26
Broken Bow 31 Columbus Scotus 21
North Bend Central 40 West Point-Beemer 29
Class C2 District Finals
Lourdes Central Catholic 47 Ravenna 40
Crofton 62 Freeman 16
Wood River 62 South Loup 43
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 53 Norfolk Catholic 42
Bridgeport 52 Clarkson/Leigh 44
Ponca 28 Cross County 23
BRLD 54 North Central 42
Centennial 49 Sutton 46 — OT
Class D1 District Finals
Weeping Water 49 Central Valley 23
Elmwood-Murdock 33 North Platte St. Patrick’s 30
Pleasanton 68 Dundy County Stratton 35
Hartington Cedar Catholic 36 Summerland 30
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56 Meridian 35
Archbishop Bergan 63 Southern 37
BDS 41 Anselmo-Merna 36
South Platte 39 Shelton 31
Class D2 District Finals
Falls City Sacred Heart 58 Lawrence-Nelson 31
Sterling 78 Wauneta-Palisade 61
Humphrey St. Francis 81 Garden County 16
CWC 50 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 35
Mullen 63 Loomis 53
Exeter-Milligan 48 Nebraska Christian 39
Wynot 64 Sioux County 37
Maywood-Hayes Center 47 Diller-Odell 39