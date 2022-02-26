MSHSAA

(KMAland) -- Maryville picked up a win on a light schedule in girls basketball on Saturday.

MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16 

Maryville 45 Cameron 32

Lafayette 51 Savannah 24

