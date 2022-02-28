KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Day one of the Iowa Girls State Basketball Tournament is in the books. Check out the full results from the day in Des Moines and two games in Missouri.

IOWA CLASS 5A STATE QUARTERFINALS

Johnston 47 Dowling Catholic 38

Pleasant Valley 52 Iowa City High 47

WDM Valley 49 Des Moines Roosevelt 44

Waterloo West 67 Ankeny Centennial 59

IOWA CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINALS

Unity Christian 40 Davenport Assumption 37

Estherville-Lincoln Central 49 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 34

West Lyon 38 Roland-Story 23

MISSOURI CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16 SEMIFINALS

Benton 41 Maryville 20

Chillicothe 52 Lafayette 45

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.