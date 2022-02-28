(KMAland) -- Day one of the Iowa Girls State Basketball Tournament is in the books. Check out the full results from the day in Des Moines and two games in Missouri.
IOWA CLASS 5A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Johnston 47 Dowling Catholic 38
Pleasant Valley 52 Iowa City High 47
WDM Valley 49 Des Moines Roosevelt 44
Waterloo West 67 Ankeny Centennial 59
IOWA CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Unity Christian 40 Davenport Assumption 37
Estherville-Lincoln Central 49 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 34
West Lyon 38 Roland-Story 23
MISSOURI CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16 SEMIFINALS
Benton 41 Maryville 20
Chillicothe 52 Lafayette 45