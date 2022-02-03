(KMAland) -- Glenwood clinched another Hawkeye Ten Conference title, McKenna Wiechman broke a school record and CAM held off Audubon in a fun battle.
Check out the full KMAland girls basketball rundown below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Glenwood 67 St. Albert 50
The Rams outscored St. Albert 34-13 in the third quarter to clinch the Hawkeye Ten regular season title. Jenna Hopp (24 points) and Madison Camden (19 points) led the way. St. Albert sophomore Missy Evezic double-doubled with 15 points and 12 boards, and Lena Rosloniec also had 15 points.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Treynor 48 AHSTW 25
Treynor used a 33-15 second half for their 17th consecutive win. Check out Derek Martin’s full story at our Local Sports News Page.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Woodbine 81 Paton-Churdan 19
Whitney Kuhlman had 20 points and Nicole Hoefer finished with 13. Addison Erickson and Amanda Newton added eight apiece in Woodbine’s dominant win.
Carmyn Paup led Paton-Churdan with nine points.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Ankeny Christian Academy at Orient-Macksburg (MISSING)
Mormon Trail at Moravia (MISSING)
NON-CONFERENCE
Sidney 48 Southwest Valley 32
Ryanne Mullen had 18 for Southwest Valley while Maggie Haer did a little bit of everything with six points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Griswold 43 Heartland Christian 8
McKenna Wiechman became Griswold’s all-time career leader in made 3-pointers in the win.
IKM-Manning 57 Boyer Valley 44
Morgan Hanson had a big night with 25 points, Macie Doyel added 13 and Mabel Langel added 11.
Talia Burkhart led Boyer Valley with 14 points and Lauren Malone scored eight.
Lenox 49 Lamoni 41
Zoey Reed led Lenox with 15 points while Sadie Cox posted 11 and Jynessa Cox scored 10.
Reese Potter scored 16 points, Cameron Martin had 10 and Abby Martin scored seven.
CAM 58 Audubon 55
Eva Steffensen paced CAM with 22 points.
Kate Tessman paced Audubon in the defeat with 15 points, and Jaci Christensen recorded a double-double with 10 points and 16 rebounds. Audrey Jensen scored nine points and handed out six assists.
Glidden-Ralston 46 Madrid 29
Paige Klocke had a monster night with 21 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Tiela Janssen also cracked double figures with 11 points to go with her four rebounds, four assists and two steals. Vannesa Koehler tallied eight points, four rebounds and four swipes.
Other Non-Conference Scores
East Union 53 Diagonal 43
Chariton 43 Wayne 28
Twin Cedars 45 Saydel 37
MID-AMERICA SHOOTOUT
Underwood 65 Fremont-Mills 46
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48 South Sioux City 37
AREA MISSOURI
North Andrew 56 South Holt 38
DeKalb 42 Worth County 19
AREA NEBRASKA
Raymond Central 52 Nebraska City 34
Duchesne Academy 57 Plattsmouth 37
Conestoga 44 Arlington 33
Syracuse 46 Yutan 25
Lincoln Lutheran 35 Ashland-Greenwood 22
PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Semifinal: Falls City Sacred Heart 60 Diller-Odell 41
Semifinal: Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Lewiston