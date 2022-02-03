Glenwood girls win Hawkeye Ten
(KMAland) -- Glenwood clinched another Hawkeye Ten Conference title, McKenna Wiechman broke a school record and CAM held off Audubon in a fun battle. 

Check out the full KMAland girls basketball rundown below. 

HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE

Glenwood 67 St. Albert 50

The Rams outscored St. Albert 34-13 in the third quarter to clinch the Hawkeye Ten regular season title. Jenna Hopp (24 points) and Madison Camden (19 points) led the way. St. Albert sophomore Missy Evezic double-doubled with 15 points and 12 boards, and Lena Rosloniec also had 15 points. 

WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE

Treynor 48 AHSTW 25

Treynor used a 33-15 second half for their 17th consecutive win. Check out Derek Martin’s full story at our Local Sports News Page. 

ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE

Woodbine 81 Paton-Churdan 19 

Whitney Kuhlman had 20 points and Nicole Hoefer finished with 13. Addison Erickson and Amanda Newton added eight apiece in Woodbine’s dominant win. 

Carmyn Paup led Paton-Churdan with nine points. 

BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE 

Ankeny Christian Academy at Orient-Macksburg (MISSING)

Mormon Trail at Moravia (MISSING) 

NON-CONFERENCE

Sidney 48 Southwest Valley 32 

Ryanne Mullen had 18 for Southwest Valley while Maggie Haer did a little bit of everything with six points, eight rebounds and six assists. 

Griswold 43 Heartland Christian 8 

McKenna Wiechman

McKenna Wiechman became Griswold’s all-time career leader in made 3-pointers in the win. 

IKM-Manning 57 Boyer Valley 44

Morgan Hanson had a big night with 25 points, Macie Doyel added 13 and Mabel Langel added 11. 

Talia Burkhart led Boyer Valley with 14 points and Lauren Malone scored eight. 

Lenox 49 Lamoni 41

Zoey Reed led Lenox with 15 points while Sadie Cox posted 11 and Jynessa Cox scored 10. 

Reese Potter scored 16 points, Cameron Martin had 10 and Abby Martin scored seven. 

CAM 58 Audubon 55 

Eva Steffensen paced CAM with 22 points. 

Kate Tessman paced Audubon in the defeat with 15 points, and Jaci Christensen recorded a double-double with 10 points and 16 rebounds. Audrey Jensen scored nine points and handed out six assists. 

Glidden-Ralston 46 Madrid 29 

Paige Klocke had a monster night with 21 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Tiela Janssen also cracked double figures with 11 points to go with her four rebounds, four assists and two steals. Vannesa Koehler tallied eight points, four rebounds and four swipes. 

Other Non-Conference Scores

East Union 53 Diagonal 43 

Chariton 43 Wayne 28 

Twin Cedars 45 Saydel 37 

MID-AMERICA SHOOTOUT 

Underwood 65 Fremont-Mills 46

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48 South Sioux City 37 

AREA MISSOURI

North Andrew 56 South Holt 38 

DeKalb 42 Worth County 19 

AREA NEBRASKA

Raymond Central 52 Nebraska City 34

Duchesne Academy 57 Plattsmouth 37

Conestoga 44 Arlington 33 

Syracuse 46 Yutan 25 

Lincoln Lutheran 35 Ashland-Greenwood 22 

PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT 

Semifinal: Falls City Sacred Heart 60 Diller-Odell 41

Semifinal: Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Lewiston

