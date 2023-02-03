(KMAland) -- Underwood clinched an outright WIC championship, Woodbine claimed the RVC, West Harrison grabbed a non-con win, East Atchison took down NEN, Ava Graham led Nodaway Valley & Plattsmouth triumphed to highlight KMAland girls hoops on Friday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Kuemper Catholic 50 Shenandoah 42
Cate Mayhall scored 20 points to lead Kuemper Catholic in the win. Lauren Boell added 10.
Lynnae Green scored 21 points with 11 rebounds for Shenandoah. Chloe Denton added 10 points.
Creston 58 Red Oak 24
Doryn Paup had 36 points for Creston in the dominant win.
Atlantic 56 Denison-Schleswig 18
Paytn Harter had 20 points, Aubrey Guyer added 11 and Jada Jensen and Maddie Huddleson both posted 10 for the Trojans in the win.
Olivia Meyer scored seven points for Denison-Schleswig.
CORNER CONFERENCE
East Mills 60 Essex 22
Miah Urban scored 17 points with eight rebounds and six steals while Emily Williams pitched in 13 points and 11 boards. Aspen Crouse tallied 11 points of her own.
Fremont-Mills 58 Griswold 18
Ella Thornton had 13 points and Izzy Weldon added 12. Ryleigh Ewalt added nine for the Knights.
Addison Adams had six points and Abby Gohlinghorst finished with six boards for Central Decatur.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Logan-Magnolia 45 IKM-Manning 31
Mya Moss had 18 points and eight rebounds and Ava Goldsmith finished with 15 points and four assists for Logan-Magnolia. Greylan Hornbeck pitched in seven assists, six rebounds and three points.
Morgan Hanson had 10 points for IKM-Manning.
Underwood 56 Missouri Valley 18
Underwood clinched an outright WIC championship with the victory. Kinsley Ferguson had 15 points and Aliyah Humphrey put in 11 for the Eagles.
Emma Gute had six points for Missouri Valley.
Tri-Center 49 Riverside 32
Quincey Schneckloth had 16 points and Taylor Kenkel added 12 for Tri-Center in the win.
Elyssa Amdor posted nine points for Riverside.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Nodaway Valley 77 Lenox 64
Lindsey Davis (31 points) and Izzy Eisbach (25) combined for 56 points to lead Nodaway Valley. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Mount Ayr 59 Bedford 19
Tabatha Henle had 16 points for Mount Ayr in the rout.
Southeast Warren 51 East Union 26
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
Martensdale-St. Marys 53 Central Decatur 26
Carolyn Amfahr and Sophia Shannon had 13 points each and Campbell German finished with 11 for Martensdale-St. Marys
Harrisen Bevan and Aniston Jones both scored eight points to lead Central Decatur.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
CAM 63 Glidden-Ralston 55
Eva Steffensen had 19 points and Meredith Rich added 17 for CAM in the win.
Paige Klocke had a game-best 25 points for Glidden-Ralston. Tiela Janssen added 10 points.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 52 Boyer Valley 33
Breeley Clayburg scored 16 points with seven steals and six rebounds, and Malia Clayburg pitched in 16 points for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Anna Hart had a double-double with 10 points and 10 steals for the Crusaders.
Sylvia Sullivan led Boyer Valley with 10 points.
Ar-We-Va 62 Paton-Churdan 38
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
Woodbine 60 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 52
Nicole Sherer had 14 points and seven steals while Addison Erickson pitched in 13 and Charlie Pryor added 12 for Woodbine, which clinched a share of the Rolling Valley Conference championship.
Quinn Grubbs led Exira/EHK with 18 points. Shay Burmeister added 15 for the Spartans.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City East 61 Abraham Lincoln 39
Trishelle Miller and Hudsyn Ranschau had 21 points each to lead the way for Sioux City East.
Megan Elam and Emily Pomernackas both had 11 points for Abraham Lincoln.
Sioux City North 51 Thomas Jefferson 26
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 61 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
Sioux City West 49 LeMars 46
Kiah Davis led Sioux City West with 17 points. Vera Grom added 14 and Shalyse Banks posted 12.
Sarah Brown led LeMars with 16 points.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Murray 57 Moulton-Udell 31
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
Seymour 58 Orient-Macksburg 57 — 2 OT
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
NON-CONFERENCE
Clarinda 42 Southwest Valley 40
Check out the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Diagonal 55 Hamburg 48
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
West Harrison 43 Whiting 22
Maclayn Houston dropped in 30 points for West Harrison in the win.
Ankeny Christian 54 Grand View Christian 38
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
BGM 49 Moravia 47
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
AREA MISSOURI
East Atchison 43 Northeast Nodaway 34
Natalie Hedlund scored 21 points and Claire Martin had 12 for East Atchison in teh win.
Baylie Busby scored 12 points for Northeast Nodaway.
Nodaway Valley 60 Rock Port 35
Ava Graham poured in 30 points and Sydney Marriott added 13 for Nodaway Valley in the win.
Dylan Kemerling led Rock Port with 10 points.
Mound City 46 North Nodaway 40
Miranda Reiger had 14 points and Sydney Meadows finished with 13 for Mound City in the win. Elizabeth Laukemper posted 11 points.
Jacquelyn Cline had 26 points for North Nodaway.
Platte Valley 60 DeKalb 12
Maggie Collins had 25 points while Brylie Angle added 11 for Platte Valley in the win.
Bishop LeBlond 37 Savannah 18
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
Princeton 59 Worth County 37
Brylee Rush and Ali Brown both scored 11 points for Worth County in the defeat.
Trenton 49 Stanberry 46
Amelia Wallace had 29 points for Stanberry in the tight loss.
Gallatin 46 Albany 33
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
AREA NEBRASKA
Plattsmouth 44 Concordia 41
Averi Winters led Plattsmouth with 12 points and six rebounds.
Douglas County West 41 Ashland-Greenwood 39
Alivia Pike and Emma Keith finished with 10 points each for Ashland-Greenwood in the buzzer-beating loss.
Arlington 46 Conestoga 38
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 51 Louisville 28
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.