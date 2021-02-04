Ava Wolf
(KMAland) -- Shenandoah & Clarinda nabbed wins, Sioux City East clinched the MRC outright, Weeping Water, Sacred Heart & Lourdes moved to tourney finals and more from KMAland girls hoops on Thursday. 

NC: Shenandoah 50 East Atchison 33 

Ava Wolf had 23 points for Shenandoah in the victory.

Natalie Hedlund scored 13 for East Atchison.

H-10: Glenwood 69 St. Albert 24 

Madison Camden put in 21 points to lead Glenwood. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

MRC: Sioux City East 45 Abraham Lincoln 34 

Sioux City East clinched an outright Missouri River Conference championship behind 14 points from Megan Callahan. 

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood 69 St. Albert 24

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East 45 Abraham Lincoln 34

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62 Sioux City North 28

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macksburg at Ankeny Christian Academy 

Moravia at Mormon Trail 

Non-Conference  

Shenandoah 50 East Atchison 33

Clarinda 64 West Nodaway 29

Essex 55 Iowa School for the Deaf 28

Griswold at Heartland Christian 

Pleasantville at Southeast Warren 

Area Missouri  

North Andrew 40 South Holt 24

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament 

Semifinal: Malcolm 55 Elmwood-Murdock 20

Semifinal: Weeping Water 49 Auburn 29

Consolation: Mead 41 Palmyra 35

Consolation: Freeman 34 Falls City 32

Pioneer Conference Tournament (at Johnson-Brock)

Semifinal: Falls City Sacred Heart def. Southern 

Semifinal: Lourdes Central Catholic 55 Sterling 36

