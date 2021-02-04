(KMAland) -- Shenandoah & Clarinda nabbed wins, Sioux City East clinched the MRC outright, Weeping Water, Sacred Heart & Lourdes moved to tourney finals and more from KMAland girls hoops on Thursday.
NC: Shenandoah 50 East Atchison 33
Ava Wolf had 23 points for Shenandoah in the victory.
Natalie Hedlund scored 13 for East Atchison.
H-10: Glenwood 69 St. Albert 24
Madison Camden put in 21 points to lead Glenwood. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
MRC: Sioux City East 45 Abraham Lincoln 34
Sioux City East clinched an outright Missouri River Conference championship behind 14 points from Megan Callahan.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 69 St. Albert 24
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 45 Abraham Lincoln 34
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62 Sioux City North 28
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg at Ankeny Christian Academy
Moravia at Mormon Trail
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 50 East Atchison 33
Clarinda 64 West Nodaway 29
Essex 55 Iowa School for the Deaf 28
Griswold at Heartland Christian
Pleasantville at Southeast Warren
Area Missouri
North Andrew 40 South Holt 24
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Malcolm 55 Elmwood-Murdock 20
Semifinal: Weeping Water 49 Auburn 29
Consolation: Mead 41 Palmyra 35
Consolation: Freeman 34 Falls City 32
Pioneer Conference Tournament (at Johnson-Brock)
Semifinal: Falls City Sacred Heart def. Southern
Semifinal: Lourdes Central Catholic 55 Sterling 36