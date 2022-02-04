(KMAland) -- Harlan, D-S & Kuemper won tight in the Hawkeye Ten, Nodaway Valley and MSTM got big POI wins, Exira/EHK held off Woodbine, Jenna Stephens reached 1,000 points and more from Friday in KMAland girls hoops.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Creston 68 Red Oak 33 (On KMA 960)
Denison-Schleswig 38 Atlantic 32 — OT
Kira Langenfeld led the Monarchs with 15 points. Sophie Sonnichsen added eight points for Denison-Schleswig in the win.
Harlan 45 Lewis Central 39
Raegen Wicks had 20 points while Claire Schmitz posted 14 points and 10 rebounds for Harlan in the win.
Brooke Larsen led Lewis Central with 13 points.
Other Hawkeye Ten Scores
Kuemper Catholic 60 Shenandoah 51
CORNER CONFERENCE
Fremont-Mills 38 Griswold 17
Teagan Ewalt scored 17 points to lead Fremont-Mills in the win.
East Mills 68 Essex 30
Emily Williams poured in 25 points and had nine rebounds for East Mills in the win. Aspen Crouse added 15 points, Miah Urban posted 11 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals, and Mia Goodman finished with 10 points, six assists and four steals.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Tri-Center 38 Riverside 26 (On KMAX-Stream)
Logan-Magnolia 55 IKM-Manning 27
Ava Goldsmith had 16 points while MaCanna Guritz added 10 for Logan-Magnolia in the win.
Other WIC Scores
Underwood 62 Missouri Valley 27
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Mount Ayr 55 Bedford 38
Maddie Stewart scored 16 points while Halsie Barnes added 13 for Mount Ayr in the win.
Nodaway Valley 59 Lenox 42
Maddax DeVault had 21 points while Lindsey Davis pitched in 13 to lead Nodaway Valley.
Zoey Reed had 14 points and Sadie Cox put in 12 for Lenox in the defeat.
Martensdale-St. Marys 54 Central Decatur 45
Anna Parrott had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Sophia Shannon pitched in 12 and 11 for Martensdale-St. Marys. Brynnly German pitched in 10 points.
Lauren Martin topped Central Decatur with 17 points while Layni Masters finished with 12.
Southeast Warren 47 East Union 36
Annebelle Kennedy had 19 points while Natalie Geisler put in 11 to lead Southeast Warren.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 68 Woodbine 62
Charlie Pryor had 17 points, Nicole Sherer put in 14 and Nicole Hoefer added 12 for Woodbine in the loss.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 48 Boyer Valley 28
Brynn Bass had 16 points while Megan Gray added 10 for Coon Rapids-Bayard.
CAM 59 Glidden-Ralston 27
Paige Klocke had 15 points for Glidden-Ralston in the loss.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City East 57 Abraham Lincoln 28 (On KMA-FM 99.1)
Sioux City West 54 LeMars 38
Sarah Brown led LeMars with 16 points in the loss.
Other MRC Scores
Bishop Heelan Catholic 48 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 43
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Seymour 49 Orient-Macksburg 36
Murray 40 Moulton-Udell 33
NON-CONFERENCE
Nodaway Valley (MO) 44 Sidney 39
Kloe Jenkins and Ava Graham had 11 points each to lead Nodaway Valley in the win.
Sidney got 11 points apiece from Avery Dowling and Kaden Payne.
Other Non-Conference Scores
Grand View Christian at Ankeny Christian Academy (MISSING)
MID-AMERICA SHOOTOUT
Stanton 46 Conestoga 25
Jenna Stephens had 16 points and seven rebounds and reached 1,000 career points. Marleigh Johnson added 14 points, and Leah Sandin had 12 for the Viqueens.
Sioux City North 56 Thomas Jefferson 22
Sioux City North had 27 steals in the game. Madison Craighead posted 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Stars.
Taryn Gant led Thomas Jefferson with five points in the loss.
AREA MISSOURI
East Atchison 56 Mound City 46
Natalie Hedlund dropped in 36 points to lead East Atchison in the win.
Sydney Meadows scored 21 points for Mound City.
Other Area Missouri Scores
South Holt 51 Rock Port 23
Platte Valley 40 North Nodaway 15
Northeast Nodaway at Union Star (MISSING)
Trenton 35 Stanberry 24
Princeton 65 Worth County 34
AREA NEBRASKA
Omaha Concordia 51 Plattsmouth 40
Douglas County West 35 Ashland-Greenwood 33
Louisville 47 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 36
Syracuse 54 Arlington 20
EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Semifinal: Elmwood-Murdock 44 Auburn 24
Semifinal: Malcolm 47 Falls City 41
PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Sterling 69 Johnson-Brock 45