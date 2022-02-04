Jenna Stephens, Stanton.jpg

Jenna Stephens, Stanton

(KMAland) -- Harlan, D-S & Kuemper won tight in the Hawkeye Ten, Nodaway Valley and MSTM got big POI wins, Exira/EHK held off Woodbine, Jenna Stephens reached 1,000 points and more from Friday in KMAland girls hoops.

HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE

Creston 68 Red Oak 33 (On KMA 960) 

Find Ethan Hewett’s complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

Denison-Schleswig 38 Atlantic 32 — OT 

Kira Langenfeld led the Monarchs with 15 points. Sophie Sonnichsen added eight points for Denison-Schleswig in the win.

Harlan 45 Lewis Central 39 

Raegen Wicks & Claire Schmitz, Harlan.jpg

Raegen Wicks & Claire Schmitz, Harlan

Raegen Wicks had 20 points while Claire Schmitz posted 14 points and 10 rebounds for Harlan in the win.

Brooke Larsen led Lewis Central with 13 points.

Other Hawkeye Ten Scores

Kuemper Catholic 60 Shenandoah 51

CORNER CONFERENCE

Fremont-Mills 38 Griswold 17 

Teagan Ewalt scored 17 points to lead Fremont-Mills in the win.

East Mills 68 Essex 30 

Emily Williams poured in 25 points and had nine rebounds for East Mills in the win. Aspen Crouse added 15 points, Miah Urban posted 11 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals, and Mia Goodman finished with 10 points, six assists and four steals.

WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE

Tri-Center 38 Riverside 26 (On KMAX-Stream)

Find Carson Schubert’s complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

Logan-Magnolia 55 IKM-Manning 27

Ava Goldsmith had 16 points while MaCanna Guritz added 10 for Logan-Magnolia in the win.

Other WIC Scores 

Underwood 62 Missouri Valley 27

PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE

Mount Ayr 55 Bedford 38 

Maddie Stewart scored 16 points while Halsie Barnes added 13 for Mount Ayr in the win.

Nodaway Valley 59 Lenox 42 

Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley.jpg

Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley

Maddax DeVault had 21 points while Lindsey Davis pitched in 13 to lead Nodaway Valley.

Zoey Reed had 14 points and Sadie Cox put in 12 for Lenox in the defeat.

Martensdale-St. Marys 54 Central Decatur 45 

Anna Parrott had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Sophia Shannon pitched in 12 and 11 for Martensdale-St. Marys. Brynnly German pitched in 10 points.

Lauren Martin topped Central Decatur with 17 points while Layni Masters finished with 12.

Southeast Warren 47 East Union 36 

Annebelle Kennedy had 19 points while Natalie Geisler put in 11 to lead Southeast Warren.

ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 68 Woodbine 62 

Charlie Pryor had 17 points, Nicole Sherer put in 14 and Nicole Hoefer added 12 for Woodbine in the loss.

Coon Rapids-Bayard 48 Boyer Valley 28 

Brynn Bass, CRB.jpg

Brynn Bass, CRB

Brynn Bass had 16 points while Megan Gray added 10 for Coon Rapids-Bayard. 

CAM 59 Glidden-Ralston 27 

Paige Klocke had 15 points for Glidden-Ralston in the loss.

MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE

Sioux City East 57 Abraham Lincoln 28 (On KMA-FM 99.1)

Find Trevor Maeder’s complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

Sioux City West 54 LeMars 38 

Sarah Brown led LeMars with 16 points in the loss.

Other MRC Scores 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 48 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 43

BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE

Seymour 49 Orient-Macksburg 36

Murray 40 Moulton-Udell 33

NON-CONFERENCE

Nodaway Valley (MO) 44 Sidney 39 

Kloe Jenkins and Ava Graham had 11 points each to lead Nodaway Valley in the win.

Sidney got 11 points apiece from Avery Dowling and Kaden Payne.

Other Non-Conference Scores 

Grand View Christian at Ankeny Christian Academy (MISSING)

MID-AMERICA SHOOTOUT

Stanton 46 Conestoga 25 

Jenna Stephens had 16 points and seven rebounds and reached 1,000 career points. Marleigh Johnson added 14 points, and Leah Sandin had 12 for the Viqueens.

Sioux City North 56 Thomas Jefferson 22

Sioux City North had 27 steals in the game. Madison Craighead posted 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Stars.

Taryn Gant led Thomas Jefferson with five points in the loss.

AREA MISSOURI

Natalie Hedlund, East Atchison.jpg

Natalie Hedlund, East Atchison

East Atchison 56 Mound City 46 

Natalie Hedlund dropped in 36 points to lead East Atchison in the win.

Sydney Meadows scored 21 points for Mound City.

Other Area Missouri Scores

South Holt 51 Rock Port 23

Platte Valley 40 North Nodaway 15

Northeast Nodaway at Union Star (MISSING)

Trenton 35 Stanberry 24

Princeton 65 Worth County 34

AREA NEBRASKA

Omaha Concordia 51 Plattsmouth 40

Douglas County West 35 Ashland-Greenwood 33

Louisville 47 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 36

Syracuse 54 Arlington 20

EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Semifinal: Elmwood-Murdock 44 Auburn 24

Semifinal: Malcolm 47 Falls City 41

PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT 

Consolation: Sterling 69 Johnson-Brock 45

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.