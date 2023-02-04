(KMAland) -- Treynor won a thriller over St. Albert, Auburn hit a buzzer beater to win the ECNC Tournament and Lourdes Central Catholic claimed the Pioneer Conference Tournament in KMAland girls hoops on Saturday.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Glidden-Ralston 64 West Harrison 42
Paige Klocke led four Glidden-Ralston players in double figures with 21 points while Tiela Janssen and Asthyn Klocke added 11 apiece. Vanessa Koehler put in 10 of her own.
NON-CONFERENCE
Treynor 70 St. Albert 63
Alexa Schwartz had 22 points and Nora Konz added 20 to lead Treynor, which made 14 3-pointers. Clara Teigland added 16 points for the Cardinals.
Missy Evezic picked up 22 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to lead St. Albert in the defeat. Ella Klusman pitched in 15 points and Lena Rosloniec had 11. Lily Krohn added five points and six assists.
Carroll 51 Denison-Schleswig 30
Mayah Slater had 11 points and Kiana Schulz finished with 10 for Denison-Schleswig.
South Harrison 54 Central Decatur 36
Harrisen Bevan topped Central Decatur with 14 points in the defeat.
Dowling Catholic 78 Sioux City East 49
No stats reported.
AREA NEBRASKA
Gross Catholic 55 Nebraska City 25
No stats reported.
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 35 Syracuse 32
No stats reported.
EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Championship: Auburn 33 Elmwood-Murdock 32
Olivia Swanson had 15 points and hit the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to lead Auburn to the championship win.
Tatum Backemeyer led the way for Elmwood-Murdock with 14 points.
3rd Place: Falls City 47 Weeping Water 27
No stats reported.
5th Place: Freeman 49 Palmyra 35
Rylee Walter led Palmyra with 14 points.
PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Championship: Lourdes Central Catholic 50 Johnson-Brock 39
Aspen Meyer (15) and Jenna Box (15) combined for 30 points to lead Lourdes Central Catholic to the Pioneer Conference Tournament championship.
Brooklyn Behrends had 13 points and Taryn Ottemann added 12 for Johnson-Brock.
3rd Place: Falls City Sacred Heart 54 Lewiston 40
Jessica Wertenberger had 20 points and Jentry Lechtenberg added 13 for Falls City Sacred Heart.