(KMAland) -- Exira/EHK clinched the RVC, TJ nabbed their first win, Harlan beat LC, AHSTW took down Underwood and more in the night in KMAland girls basketball.

H-10: Kuemper Catholic 65 Shenandoah 58 

Catherine Mayhall & Brooklyn Gifford, Kuemper

Catherine Mayhall had 20 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals for Kuemper. Brooklyn Gifford added 19 points, and Akuet Malek finished with six points, seven rebounds and nine blocks.

Ava Wolf had 21 points and 16 rebounds for Shenandoah. Allie Eveland pitched in 10 points and six boards.

H-10: Creston 64 Red Oak 32 

Sam Dunphy had 24 points and 12 rebounds, and Kelsey Fields put in 18 points with 18 boards to lead Creston. Doryn Paup added 10 points for the Panthers.

Chloe DeVries had 10 points and five steals to lead Red Oak.

H-10: Harlan 48 Lewis Central 39 

Claire Schmitz & Brecken Van Baale, Harlan

Claire Schmitz and Brecken Van Baale had 11 points each for Harlan.

H-10: Denison-Schleswig 60 Atlantic 48 

Hannah Neemann, Denison-Schleswig

Hannah Neemann boosted Denison-Schleswig to victory with 23 points. Paige Andersen added 15 points and 12 boards. 

Haley Rasmussen had 26 points and Jada Jensen went for 16 to lead Atlantic.

CORNER: Fremont-Mills 54 Griswold 24 

Izzy Weldon, Fremont-Mills

Izzy Weldon had 14 points for Fremont-Mills in the win.

WIC: Treynor 60 Tri-Center 25 

Clara Teigland & Mandy Stogdill, Treynor

Mandy Stogdill finished with 17 points and Clara Teigland added 15 for Treynor in a game heard on KMA 960. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

WIC: Audubon 57 Riverside 32 

Aleah Hermansen, Audubon

Aleah Hermansen poured in 21 points for Audubon. Jaci Christensen chipped in 12 for the Wheelers.

POI: Nodaway Valley 54 Lenox 52 

Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley

Maddax DeVault scored 32 points to lead Nodaway Valley in a game heard on KMA-FM 99.1. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

POI: Central Decatur 50 Martensdale-St. Marys 42 

Lauren Martin & Hallee Hamilton, CD

Lauren Martin and Hallee Hamilton scored 13 points each for Central Decatur in the win.

RVC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 74 CAM 53 

Macy Emgarten had 24 points to help Exira/EHK clinch an outright Rolling Valley Conference championship. Mollie Rasmussen and Quinn Grubbs added 17 apiece for the Spartans.

RVC: Glidden-Ralston 55 Coon Rapids-Bayard 43 

Gretchen Wallace had 19 points to surpass 1,000 career points in the win for Glidden-Ralston. Tiela Janssen added 13 points for the Wildcats. 

RVC: Woodbine 57 Ar-We-Va 42 

Nicole Sherer topped Woodbine with 17 points, six rebounds and five steals. Nicole Hoefer chipped in 11 points.

Jadeyn Smith led Ar-We-Va with 18 points while Sara Schurke had 11 points and 15 rebounds. 

BLUE: Twin Cedars 50 Melcher-Dallas 28 

Cheyanne Bruns had 19 points behind four 3-pointers while Brooke Roby added 16 points, seven rebounds, five steals and five assists. 

MO: East Atchison 51 Mound City 25 

Natalie Hedlund scored 13 points and Morgan Parshall had 12 for East Atchison.

NE: Fort Calhoun 43 Nebraska City 36 

Madi Mitchell had 16 of her 18 points in the second half for Nebraska City in the defeat.

NE: Douglas County West 60 Ashland-Greenwood 59 

Ellie McCarville scored 14 points with five assists and four rebounds to lead Douglas County West. 

Kiara Libel scored 12 points for Ashland-Greenwood.

NE: Arlington 38 Conestoga 35 

Kailynn Gubbels led Arlington with 22 points and five rebounds.

Lindee Watson topped Conestoga with 11 points and eight rebounds. Myah Cummings added nine points, and Sophia Ackerman chipped in eight.

