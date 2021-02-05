(KMAland) -- Exira/EHK clinched the RVC, TJ nabbed their first win, Harlan beat LC, AHSTW took down Underwood and more in the night in KMAland girls basketball.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 65 Shenandoah 58
Catherine Mayhall had 20 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals for Kuemper. Brooklyn Gifford added 19 points, and Akuet Malek finished with six points, seven rebounds and nine blocks.
Ava Wolf had 21 points and 16 rebounds for Shenandoah. Allie Eveland pitched in 10 points and six boards.
H-10: Creston 64 Red Oak 32
Sam Dunphy had 24 points and 12 rebounds, and Kelsey Fields put in 18 points with 18 boards to lead Creston. Doryn Paup added 10 points for the Panthers.
Chloe DeVries had 10 points and five steals to lead Red Oak.
H-10: Harlan 48 Lewis Central 39
Claire Schmitz and Brecken Van Baale had 11 points each for Harlan.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 60 Atlantic 48
Hannah Neemann boosted Denison-Schleswig to victory with 23 points. Paige Andersen added 15 points and 12 boards.
Haley Rasmussen had 26 points and Jada Jensen went for 16 to lead Atlantic.
CORNER: Fremont-Mills 54 Griswold 24
Izzy Weldon had 14 points for Fremont-Mills in the win.
WIC: Treynor 60 Tri-Center 25
Mandy Stogdill finished with 17 points and Clara Teigland added 15 for Treynor in a game heard on KMA 960. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
WIC: Audubon 57 Riverside 32
Aleah Hermansen poured in 21 points for Audubon. Jaci Christensen chipped in 12 for the Wheelers.
POI: Nodaway Valley 54 Lenox 52
Maddax DeVault scored 32 points to lead Nodaway Valley in a game heard on KMA-FM 99.1. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
POI: Central Decatur 50 Martensdale-St. Marys 42
Lauren Martin and Hallee Hamilton scored 13 points each for Central Decatur in the win.
RVC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 74 CAM 53
Macy Emgarten had 24 points to help Exira/EHK clinch an outright Rolling Valley Conference championship. Mollie Rasmussen and Quinn Grubbs added 17 apiece for the Spartans.
RVC: Glidden-Ralston 55 Coon Rapids-Bayard 43
Gretchen Wallace had 19 points to surpass 1,000 career points in the win for Glidden-Ralston. Tiela Janssen added 13 points for the Wildcats.
RVC: Woodbine 57 Ar-We-Va 42
Nicole Sherer topped Woodbine with 17 points, six rebounds and five steals. Nicole Hoefer chipped in 11 points.
Jadeyn Smith led Ar-We-Va with 18 points while Sara Schurke had 11 points and 15 rebounds.
BLUE: Twin Cedars 50 Melcher-Dallas 28
Cheyanne Bruns had 19 points behind four 3-pointers while Brooke Roby added 16 points, seven rebounds, five steals and five assists.
MO: East Atchison 51 Mound City 25
Natalie Hedlund scored 13 points and Morgan Parshall had 12 for East Atchison.
NE: Fort Calhoun 43 Nebraska City 36
Madi Mitchell had 16 of her 18 points in the second half for Nebraska City in the defeat.
NE: Douglas County West 60 Ashland-Greenwood 59
Ellie McCarville scored 14 points with five assists and four rebounds to lead Douglas County West.
Kiara Libel scored 12 points for Ashland-Greenwood.
NE: Arlington 38 Conestoga 35
Kailynn Gubbels led Arlington with 22 points and five rebounds.
Lindee Watson topped Conestoga with 11 points and eight rebounds. Myah Cummings added nine points, and Sophia Ackerman chipped in eight.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic 65 Shenandoah 58
Creston 64 Red Oak 32
Denison-Schleswig 60 Atlantic 48
Harlan 48 Lewis Central 39
Corner Conference
East Mills 58 Essex 51
Fremont-Mills 54 Griswold 24
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 45 Underwood 35
IKM-Manning 57 Missouri Valley 18
Audubon 57 Riverside 32
Treynor 60 Tri-Center 25
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 54 Lenox 52
Mount Ayr 57 Bedford 32
Southeast Warren 43 East Union 36
Central Decatur 50 Martensdale-St. Marys 42
Rolling Valley Conference
Paton-Churdan 54 West Harrison 34
Glidden-Ralston 55 Coon Rapids-Bayard 43
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 74 CAM 53
Woodbine 57 Ar-We-Va 42
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson 54 Sioux City North 46
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 40 Bishop Heelan Catholic 38
LeMars 62 Sioux City West 42
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia 43 Mormon Trail 38
Twin Cedars 50 Melcher-Dallas 28
Area Missouri
East Atchison 51 Mound City 25
South Holt 64 Rock Port 43
Platte Valley 76 North Nodaway 27
Princeton 46 Worth County 36
Stanberry 53 Trenton 31
Area Nebraska
Fort Calhoun 43 Nebraska City 36
Concordia 60 Plattsmouth 48
Louisville 28 Logan View 20
Douglas County West 60 Ashland-Greenwood 59
Arlington 38 Conestoga 35