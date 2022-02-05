(KMAland) -- Treynor won a slugfest with St. Albert, Elmwood-Murdock won the ECNC Tournament, Falls City Sacred Heart claimed the Pioneer title and more from Saturday in KMAland girls basketball.
NON-CONFERENCE
Carroll 67 Denison-Schleswig 38
Kiana Schulz led Denison-Schleswig with nine points in the defeat.
Centerville 53 Moulton-Udell 27
Adriana Howard had 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Moulton-Udell in the loss.
Other Non-Conference Scores
Central Decatur 68 South Harrison 52
Sioux City West 67 South Sioux City 41
Colo-NESCO 40 Melcher-Dallas 34
MID-AMERICA SHOOTOUT
Treynor 38 St. Albert 32
Alexa Schwartz finished with 14 points while Clara Teigland added 11 for Treynor in the win — their 18th straight.
Pearl Reisz led St. Albert with 11 points.
Other MAC Shootout Scores
Blair 48 Lewis Central 40
Fremont 72 Glenwood 57
Elkhorn North 59 Abraham Lincoln 39
AREA NEBRASKA
Syracuse 60 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 27
EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Championship: Elmwood-Murdock 37 Malcolm 35
3rd Place: Auburn 42 Falls City 33
PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart 53 Lourdes Central Catholic 34