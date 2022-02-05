Treynor Cardinals

(KMAland) -- Treynor won a slugfest with St. Albert, Elmwood-Murdock won the ECNC Tournament, Falls City Sacred Heart claimed the Pioneer title and more from Saturday in KMAland girls basketball. 

NON-CONFERENCE

Carroll 67 Denison-Schleswig 38 

Kiana Schulz led Denison-Schleswig with nine points in the defeat.

Centerville 53 Moulton-Udell 27 

Adriana Howard had 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Moulton-Udell in the loss.

Other Non-Conference Scores 

Central Decatur 68 South Harrison 52

Sioux City West 67 South Sioux City 41

Colo-NESCO 40 Melcher-Dallas 34

MID-AMERICA SHOOTOUT

Treynor 38 St. Albert 32 

Alexa Schwartz finished with 14 points while Clara Teigland added 11 for Treynor in the win — their 18th straight.

Pearl Reisz led St. Albert with 11 points. 

Other MAC Shootout Scores 

Blair 48 Lewis Central 40

Fremont 72 Glenwood 57

Elkhorn North 59 Abraham Lincoln 39

AREA NEBRASKA

Syracuse 60 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 27

EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Championship: Elmwood-Murdock 37 Malcolm 35

3rd Place: Auburn 42 Falls City 33

PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT 

Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart 53 Lourdes Central Catholic 34

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.