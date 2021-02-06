Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Bitterly cold. Snow during the morning will transition to snow showers during the afternoon. High 7F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Bitterly cold. Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 2F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.