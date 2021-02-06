Haley Koch 1k.jpg
Photo: Submitted to KMA Sports

(KMAland) -- A Pioneer championship for Lourdes Central Catholic, another nice win for Audubon, milestones for Aleah Hermansen and Haley Koch and more in KMAland girls basketball on Saturday.

NC: Denison-Schleswig 59 Carroll 51 

Hannah Neemann poured in 22 points while Sophie Sonnichsen and Ellie Magnuson had 13 apiece and Paige Andersen finished with 11 for Denison-Schleswig.

NC: Audubon 56 CAM 51 

Jaci Christensen had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead Audubon while Aleah Hermansen put in 14 points and surpassed 1,000 for her career.

Reese Snyder led the Cougars with 10 points.

POI: Lenox 47 Southwest Valley 25 

Cassidy Nelson scored 13 points, TJ Stoaks added 10 and Kambrie Michel grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Lenox.

Marah Larsen had nine points to lead Southwest Valley.

RVC: Boyer Valley 80 West Harrison 39 

Katelyn Neilsen scored 25 points and Leah Cooper finished with 23 for Boyer Valley in the victory.

Haley Koch scored 13 points and reached 1,000 for her career. Emily McIntosh added a team-high 16 points.

BLUE: Lamoni 48 Twin Cedars 34 

Abby Martin had 27 points, five rebounds and five steals to lead Lamoni in the win. Emaleigh Pierschbacher posted 10 points of her own.

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Pride of Iowa Conference  

Lenox 47 Southwest Valley 25

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley 80 West Harrison 39

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni 48 Twin Cedars 34

Non-Conference 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 55 Kuemper Catholic 32

Denison-Schleswig 59 Carroll 51

Ar-We-Va 41 Logan-Magnolia 36

Audubon 56 CAM 51

Moulton-Udell at Centerville 

Area Nebraska 

Conestoga 48 Raymond Central 40

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament (at SECC-Lincoln)

Championship: Malcolm 52 Weeping Water 38

Pioneer Conference Tournament (at Johnson-Brock)

Championship: Lourdes Central Catholic 31 Falls City Sacred Heart 29

